King Tut artifacts going on tour outside of Egypt for 1st time

In this Thursday, Nov. 5, 2015, file photo, tourists look at the tomb of King Tut as it is displayed in a glass case at the Valley of the Kings in Luxor. Artifacts from the tomb will go on display at the California Science Center in Los Angeles in January 2018 to kick off a 10-city tour to mark the upcoming 100th anniversary of the tomb's discovery. (Amr Nabil/AP)

Artifacts from King Tut’s tomb set for international tour

LOS ANGELES — Artifacts from King Tut’s tomb are going on tour next year to mark the upcoming 100th anniversary of the discovery of the Egyptian pharaoh’s resting place.

The California Science Center says the exhibit, “KING TUT: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh,” will be on view at the Los Angeles museum for 10 months before heading to Europe in January 2019 as part of a 10-city international tour.

The museum says the exhibition represents the largest collection of artifacts and gold from Tutankhamun’s tomb ever to go on public display outside of Egypt. It says 40 percent of the items are leaving Egypt for the first and last time before going on permanent display at a new museum being built near the Giza Pyramids in Egypt.

King Tut’s tomb was discovered in 1922, more than 3,000 years after his death.