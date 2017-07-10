ad-fullscreen
Kolob Terrace Road work to delay Zion visitors in late July

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2017 - 9:54 am
 

Visitors to Zion National Park can expect delays along Kolob Terrace Road due to road work beginning later this month, the National Park Service said.

The maintenance project begins its final phase July 25, the park service said in a release. Control crews will stop traffic for intervals up to 25 minutes during the day.

The project entails layering rock chips over the road surface to preserve the road’s life, the park service said. The process occurs every seven to eight years.

The project is scheduled for completion on Aug. 1, the park service said.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

 

