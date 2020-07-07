109°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Nation and World

Ky. barricade starts after dad loses arm-wrestling match to son

The Associated Press
July 7, 2020 - 4:26 pm
 

FLORENCE, Ky. — An arm-wrestling contest between a father and son turned violent and led to an 8-hour standoff with Kentucky deputies, authorities said.

Curtis Zimmerman, 55, was charged Monday with wanton endangerment, news outlets reported.

Deputies were sent to Zimmerman’s home around 1 a.m. Monday.

Boone County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Philip Ridgell said Zimmerman was intoxicated when he challenged his son to an arm-wrestling competition.

When Zimmerman lost multiple times, he became “agitated” and got into a physical fight with his son, Ridgell said.

Zimmerman grabbed a gun and fired two shots into the ceiling while his son was going upstairs, Ridgell said. No one was injured.

Police did not identify the son or give his age.

When authorities arrived, two family members were outside but Zimmerman refused to leave the home, leading to an 8-hour standoff. Zimmerman surrendered around 8:30 a.m.

It’s unclear whether Zimmerman had an attorney who would comment on his behalf.

MOST READ
1
More layoffs ahead for hotel-casino workers
More layoffs ahead for hotel-casino workers
2
Boogaloo informant reveals how he helped FBI infiltrate Las Vegas group
Boogaloo informant reveals how he helped FBI infiltrate Las Vegas group
3
Top Clark County Democrats quit as progressives gain ground
Top Clark County Democrats quit as progressives gain ground
4
Is Nevada the ‘gold standard’ for casino coronavirus response?
Is Nevada the ‘gold standard’ for casino coronavirus response?
5
Deep cuts, possible tax increases on tap for special session
Deep cuts, possible tax increases on tap for special session
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In a June 27, 2020, file photo, medical personnel prepare to test hundreds of people lined up i ...
Medical workers may face another shortage of protective gear
By Geoff Mulvihill and Camille Fassett The Associated Press

A national nursing union is concerned that gear has to be reused. A doctors association warns that physicians’ offices are closed because they cannot get masks and other supplies. And Democratic members of Congress are pushing the Trump administration to devise a national strategy to acquire and distribute gear in anticipation of the crisis worsening into the fall.

Attorney John Henry Browne, left, stands in view of a video feed as his client Dawit Kelete sit ...
Bail set at $1.2M for driver that hit 2 Seattle protesters
By Martha Bellisle The Associated Press

A graphic video shows the vehicle approaching at a high rate of speed. It appeared to swerve slightly as it came toward two people still in the road.

FILE - In this May 31, 2016 file photo, three-time best sound-track Oscar winner Ennio Morricon ...
Spaghetti Western movie composer Ennio Morricone dead at 91
By Frances D’Emilio The Associated Press

Ennio Morricone, the Oscar-winning Italian composer who created the coyote-howl theme for the iconic Spaghetti Western “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” and often haunting soundtracks for such classic Hollywood gangster movies as “The Untouchables” and the epic “Once Upon A Time In America,” died Monday. He was 91.

Pedestrians pass by a Jimmy John's sandwich shop, Friday, Jan. 2, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/D ...
Sandwich shop workers fired for making bread dough noose
The Associated Press

A video posted to social media of the workers at a Jimmy John’s restaurant shows one employee draping the bread dough noose over the neck of another and yanking it.

Members of the public are seen at a bar on Canal Street in Manchester's gay village, England, S ...
200 scientists urge WHO to acknowledge virus can spread in air
The Associated Press

More than 200 scientists have called for the World Health Organization and others to acknowledge that the coronavirus can spread in the air — a change that could alter some of the current measures being taken to stop the pandemic.

In a Feb. 6, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump holds up a newspaper with the headline th ...
President’s bluster doesn’t beat a virus, calm a restive nation
By Jonathan Lemire and Calvin Woodward The Associated Press

Over three and a half years Trump exhausted much of the country, while exhilarating some of it, with his constant brawls, invented realities, outlier ways and pop-up dramas of his own making. Into summer, one could wonder whether Trump had finally exhausted even himself.