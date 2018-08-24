L.L. Bean donating $3M to National Parks Foundation

L.L. Bean is providing $3 million to the National Park Foundation’s effort to promote parks. The money will be used for the foundation’s “Find Your Park” initiative that aims to get people outside to explore some

Delicate Arch in Arches National Park Utah with the snow capped Lasalle Mountains in the background. (Getty Images)

FREEPORT, Maine — L.L. Bean is providing $3 million to the National Park Foundation’s effort to promote parks.

The money will be used for the foundation’s “Find Your Park” initiative that aims to get people outside to explore some of the more than 400 national parks.

L.L. Bean’s great-grandson, Chairman Shawn Gorman, said the partnership makes perfect sense because both organizations are committed to getting people outside.

Bean last year launched its “Be an Outsider” campaign that focuses on getting back to the company’s outdoor roots. Executives said at the time that involved a re-examination of all facets of operations, including corporate giving.

Spokesman Mac McKeever said the donation will be made in annual installments over three years. It’s on top of a $1 million donation to the park foundation in 2012.