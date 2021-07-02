98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Nation and World

LA approves measure limiting homeless encampments

By Brian Melley The Associated Press
July 1, 2021 - 8:08 pm
 
A jogger walks past a homeless encampment in the Venice Beach section of Los Angeles in June 20 ...
A jogger walks past a homeless encampment in the Venice Beach section of Los Angeles in June 2021. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Awoman eats at her tent at the Echo Park homeless encampment at Echo Park Lake in Los Angeles i ...
Awoman eats at her tent at the Echo Park homeless encampment at Echo Park Lake in Los Angeles in March 2021. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles City Council passed a sweeping anti-camping measure Thursday to remove widespread homeless encampments that have become an eyesore across the city.

The measure was billed as a compassionate approach to get people off streets and restore access to public spaces in the city with nation’s second-largest homeless population, though critics said it would criminalize the problem. It wouldn’t be enforced until someone has turned down an offer of shelter.

“I can’t think of any reason why we would not unite in support of what the people of Los Angeles want us to do,” said Councilman Paul Krekorian, coauthor of the measure. “Restore order to our streets, while also uplifting and providing services to those in need.”

Among other limits, the ordinance that passed 13-2 would ban sitting, lying, sleeping or storing personal property on sidewalks that block handicap access, near driveways, fire hydrants and near schools, day care centers, libraries, homeless shelters and parks.

The measure, which won’t take effect until a second vote later this month, replaces a more punitive anti-camping proposal that had stalled in a committee. Under the ordinance approved, police would only get involved if there’s a crime, and people who resist leaving would be fined rather than arrested for a misdemeanor.

The majority of callers during a limited public comment period spoke in support of the measure, describing homeless encounters that included assaults, break-ins and one explaining how children walking to school are forced into a busy street to avoid tents that crowd sidewalks.

Critics speak out

People who opposed the measure, including a couple who used profanity, said it lacked compassion and would criminalize a problem the city has failed to solve.

The meeting was closed to the public because of coronavirus restrictions, but a group of advocates for the homeless protested outside City Hall.

Pete White of the LA Community Action Network said the measure is loosely written to allow broad interpretation for enforcement and will make most of the city off-limits to people living on the street.

“Draconian is definitely the correct word,” he said. “It’s impossible to comply.”

White said that an ordinance that limited where people could park RVs and sleep in cars overnight left little more than 5% of streets available for parking.

California is home to more than a quarter of the nation’s homeless people, according to federal data, and it has reached a crisis point in many cities. There are deep disagreements in how to solve a problem that goes beyond economics and is often complicated by mental illness and addiction issues that require treatment and can make people resistant to accepting shelter.

The city of Los Angeles has an estimated homeless population of more than 40,000, which is second only to New York’s.

Encampments have steadily grown over several years and often sprawl entire blocks. They can include barbecues, sofas, recliner chairs and even a shower. Many are crammed with piles of belongings, scavenged junk and covered in tarps.

A federal judge directed the city of LA to offer housing to thousands of homeless people on notorious Skid Row by this fall, though the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals put that on hold.

The appeals court has separately held that cities can’t make it a crime for homeless people to sleep on the streets when alternative shelter is not available.

The leading Republican candidates seeking to replace Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in a recall election came to LA County this week to announce their plans to address the statewide problem.

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer called for more shelters, while rival businessman John Cox said people insisting on sleeping on streets should be locked up or forced into treatment.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, a Democrat, has proposed a “right to housing” that would require the city to provide shelter to all residents.

Seeking solutions

While the crisis is widespread across Los Angeles, a dispute about how to solve the problem has become a flashpoint on Venice Beach recently, where an encampment exploded in size during the coronavirus pandemic.

The situation has left residents weary and worried for their safety — and for the wellbeing of those in camps — after several violent incidents. A homeless man was arrested last week in the killing of another homeless man who was bludgeoned in his tent on the beach.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva, whose deputies patrol unincorporated parts of the county, entered city turf with a homeless outreach team to announce a plan to get people into housing by July 4.

His lofty overture, which has moved some people off the boardwalk but is unlikely to meet his goal by this weekend, was met with resistance from much of LA’s political establishment, particularly Councilman Mike Bonin, whose district includes Venice.

Bonin, who criticized an approach that could lead to jail time if people don’t leave, launched his own plan days later. That effort, which has moved 64 people indoors, is being rolled out in several phases into August and promises to eventually provide permanent housing.

Bonin was among two councilmembers opposing the measure Thursday, saying the city doesn’t have tens of thousands of beds needed for the homeless and criticizing the plan for not showing where people can sleep.

Bonin, who is recovering from alcohol and drug addiction, disclosed that he lived without a home in his 20s and ended up sleeping on the beach when his car was in the shop or he couldn’t crash at a friend’s house.

“I can’t tell you how much turmoil, there is in your heart when the sun is setting and you don’t know where you can sleep,” Bonin said. “I cannot describe how demoralizing and dehumanizing and defeating that experience is when you don’t know where you’re gonna sleep.”

MOST READ
1
Woman killed after intervening in attack on friend identified
Woman killed after intervening in attack on friend identified
2
Landlord says woman arrested in child’s hot home death had financial woes
Landlord says woman arrested in child’s hot home death had financial woes
3
Slots player hits $1.5M jackpot on $5 bet
Slots player hits $1.5M jackpot on $5 bet
4
Nevada now has higher COVID-19 case rate than any other state
Nevada now has higher COVID-19 case rate than any other state
5
Zion National Park reopens, but delays likely amid flood cleanup
Zion National Park reopens, but delays likely amid flood cleanup
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this Feb. 12, 2020, file photo, a statue stands outside the Boy Scouts of America headquarte ...
Boy Scouts reach $850M agreement with sex abuse victims
By Randall Chase The Associated Press

The Boy Scouts of America have reached an $850 million agreement with attorneys representing some 60,000 victims of child sex abuse in what could prove to be a pivotal moment in the organization’s bankruptcy case.

 
LA homemade fireworks blast injures 17
By Stefanie Dazio and Robert Jablon The Associated Press

Seventeen people were hurt Wednesday night in the blast, which also flipped and damaged cars and smashed windows in homes and a laundromat.

Nurse Jessica Lipscomb gives Miguel Castro, 13, of Brentwood, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in th ...
California virus cases growing as delta variant expands
By Amy Taxin and Stefanie Dazio The Associated Press

The nation’s most populous state is averaging close to 1,000 additional cases reported daily, an increase of about 17% in the last 14 days.

A bulldozer operator works on a fire line as vegetation burns nearby at the Lava Fire on Monday ...
Firefighters battle big wildfires in California heat
By Terry Chea and John Antczak The Associated Press

Hundreds of firefighters worked Thursday in high heat to beat back wildfires in the forests of far Northern California, where the flames have forced many communities to evacuate.

This file photo from Wednesday Jan. 11, 2017, shows President-elect Donald Trump, left, his chi ...
Charges revealed against Trump Organization, CFO
By Michael R. Sisak and Tom Hays The Associated Press

Donald Trump’s company and its longtime finance chief were charged Thursday in what a prosecutor called a “sweeping and audacious” tax fraud scheme.

 
Northwest heat wave may be blamed for hundreds of deaths
By Andrew Selsky and Jim Morris The Associated Press

British Columbia’s chief coroner, Lisa Lapointe, said her office received reports of at least 486 “sudden and unexpected deaths” between Friday and Wednesday. Normally, she said about 165 people would die in the Canadian province over a five-day period.

Former President Donald Trump greets law enforcement while arriving at a border security briefi ...
Trump uses trip to border to attack Biden on immigration
By Jill Colvin The Associated Press

Trump was invited to South Texas by the state’s governor, Greg Abbott, and joined by a handful of House Republicans, who made the trip from Washington to stand by his side.

In this Jan. 11, 2017, shows President-elect Donald Trump, left, his chief financial officer Al ...
Charges expected for Trump’s company, top executive
By Michael R. Sisak The Associated Press

Donald Trump’s company and his longtime finance chief are expected to be charged Thursday with tax-related crimes stemming from a New York investigation into the former president’s business dealings.