51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

LA issues new stay-home order as coronavirus cases soar

By Brian Melley The Associated Press
November 27, 2020 - 4:21 pm
 
A waiter serves food to a customer at Ye Olde King's Head on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Santa ...
A waiter serves food to a customer at Ye Olde King's Head on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County announced a new stay-home order Friday as coronavirus cases surge out of control in the nation’s most populous county.

The three-week order takes effect Monday. It came as the county confirmed 24 new deaths and 4,544 new cases of COVID-19. The five-day average of new cases was 4,751.

Nearly 2,000 people in the county are hospitalized.

“We know we are asking a lot from so many who have been sacrificing for months on end,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. “Acting with collective urgency right now is essential if we want to put a stop to this surge.”

The order advises residents to stay home “as much as possible” and to wear a face covering when they go out. It bans people from gathering with people who aren’t in their households, whether publicly or privately.

However, exceptions are made for church services and protests, “which are constitutionally protected rights,” the county Department of Public Health said in a statement.

Businesses are allowed to remain open but with limited capacity, and the same is true of nail salons and other personal care services.

Beaches, trails, and parks also will remain open, with safety requirements.

The order, which runs through Dec. 20, is more modest than a statewide closure order in the spring.

MOST READ
1
Suspects in deadly holiday shooting in Henderson arrested in Arizona
Suspects in deadly holiday shooting in Henderson arrested in Arizona
2
Strip, downtown, locals resorts offering steep holiday deals
Strip, downtown, locals resorts offering steep holiday deals
3
Who’s getting sick in Nevada’s latest COVID surge?
Who’s getting sick in Nevada’s latest COVID surge?
4
Johnathan Abram says Raiders have moved on from Chiefs’ winning TD
Johnathan Abram says Raiders have moved on from Chiefs’ winning TD
5
Infamous Las Vegas fertility doctor the focus of HBO’s ‘Baby God’
Infamous Las Vegas fertility doctor the focus of HBO’s ‘Baby God’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nurse Jessica Franz, shows a photo of her mother-in-law, Elaine Franz, outside Olathe Medical C ...
‘It’s a painful Thanksgiving. You don’t even know, should you celebrate?’
By Regina Garcia Cano, Matt Sedensky and Heather Hollingsworth The Associated Press

The family is having their traditional meal of turkey, yams, green beans and rice and beans — butVivian Zayas is removing a seat from the table at her home in Deer Park, New York, this year and putting her mother’s walker in its place as a reminder of the loss.

Bryant de Venecia poses for a photo with his paddleboard in Honolulu, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. ...
Some Hawaiians embrace tourist-free state during pandemic
By Jennifer Sinco Kelleher The Associated Press

Locals, many of whom depend on tourism jobs, have long felt ambivalence about living in an island paradise that relies heavily on visitor spending, but many saw an upshot to a health crisis that threatened their livelihoods.

People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at Cesar Chavez City Park in Phoenix in July 2020 ...
Arizona halts some transfers of patients from Nevada, other states
By Paul Davenport The Associated Press

With Arizona hospitals admitting increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients, state health officials said Wednesday that they suspended some transfers of patients from other states.

 
California sees new high in coronavirus cases
By Brian Melley and Olga R. Rodriguez The Associated Press

California reported a record number of coronavirus cases Wednesday as Los Angeles restaurants prepared to close for three weeks.

In this Sept. 10, 2019 file photo, Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national secu ...
Trump pardons former national security advisor Flynn
By Eric Tucker The Associated Press

President Donald Trump pardoned former national security adviser Michael Flynn on Wednesday, taking direct aim at the Russia probe.

In this photo provided by Utah sports writer Andy Larsen are a childhood piggybank, right, and ...
Spare change tweet generates big money for COVID aid
By Lindsay Whitehurst The Associated Press

As sportswriter Andy Larsen was sorting his spare change — some from a childhood piggy bank shaped like SpongeBob SquarePants — it struck him: Other people in Utah could use the money more than he could.

 
Biden appeals for unity in Thanksgiving address
By Alexandra Jaffe The Associated Press

President-elect Joe Biden appealed for unity Wednesday in a Thanksgiving-eve address to the nation asking Americans to “steel our spines” for a fight against the coronavirus that he predicted would continue for months.

In this Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, file photo, manager Yllka Murati waits for a delivery driver to ...
Mask up: Vaccine won’t end the US crisis right away
By Candice Choi The Associated Press

Despite the expected arrival of COVID-19 vaccines in just a few weeks, it could take several months — probably well into 2021 — before things get back to something close to normal in the U.S. and Americans can once again go to the movies, cheer at an NBA game or give Grandma a hug.

Read More