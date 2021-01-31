52°F
Nation and World

LA vaccination site temporarily blocked by protesters

The Associated Press
January 30, 2021 - 5:26 pm
 
Los Angeles residents wait in line in their cars to receive a covid-19 vaccine at Dodger Stadiu ...
Los Angeles residents wait in line in their cars to receive a covid-19 vaccine at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Drivers wait in line at a mega COVID-19 vaccination site set up in the parking lot of Dodger St ...
Drivers wait in line at a mega COVID-19 vaccination site set up in the parking lot of Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in January 2021. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

The Los Angeles Times reports that one of the largest vaccination sites in the nation temporarily shut down Saturday because dozen of protesters blocked the entrance, stalling hundreds of motorists who had been waiting in line for hours.

Officials say the Los Angeles Fire Department shut the entrance to the vaccination center at Dodger Stadium about 2 p.m. as a precaution. The protesters had members of anti-vaccine and far-right groups.

Some of them carried signs decrying the COVID-19 vaccine and shouting for people not to get the shots. There were no incidents of violence.

