Nation and World

Lake Havasu City man drowns while paddle boarding

The Associated Press
August 27, 2021 - 8:30 pm
 
Paddle boards (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paddle boards (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. — A Lake Havasu City resident drowned in a narrow channel while paddle boarding on the lake, authorities said Friday.

The man was identified as 30-year-old Garrett Hansen. Bystanders found Hansen submerged in the Bridgewater Channel on Thursday evening and pulled him from the water, the Lake Havasu City Police Department said.

Lifesaving efforts weren’t successful, police said.

It’s not clear what led up to the drowning, but police said foul play isn’t suspected.

Hansen was under water for 20-40 minutes before he was seen, police said. Several citizens reported he was behaving strangely, going in and out of the water for an hour, before he drowned.

