Lake Tahoe, Northern Nevada to get more snow from storms

A pair of weekend storms are expected to follow across much of northern Nevada and the Sierra on the heels of one that dropped a foot of snow overnight at Lake Tahoe ski resorts.

Two men snowboard down a steep street in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., in February 2019. (Ryan Hoffman/The Tahoe Tribune via AP)

RENO — A pair of weekend storms are expected to follow across much of northern Nevada and the Sierra on the heels of one that dropped a foot of snow overnight at Lake Tahoe ski resorts.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday for the Tahoe area, where up to 6 inches of snow is expected at lake level and up to 10 inches above 7,000 feet, the National Weather Service said.

Winds gusting up to 65 mph could cause extensive tree damage.

Snow levels could drop below 5,000 feet with winds gusting to 50 mph (80 kph) from Reno as far south as Yerington and east as Lovelock.

The advisory extends until 10 p.m. Saturday for most of northeast Nevada. One to eight inches of snow is forecast from Austin to Elko. A foot is possible in the Ruby Mountains.

Mammoth Mountain south of Yosemite National Park reported 18 inches of snow early Friday, 16 inches at Alpine Meadows on Tahoe’s west shore and a foot at North Star at Truckee, California and South Lake Tahoe.

Storm to hit Northern Arizona

A storm is expected to drop snow across a wide swath of northern Arizona this weekend.

The National Weather Service said snow will begin to accumulate Saturday afternoon and continue through Sunday evening.

Snowfall amounts expected Saturday through Sunday include up to 3 inches at the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, up to 5 inches in Flagstaff and Show Low and up to 4 inches at Window Rock.

The weather service said up 12 inches of snow are possible in the White Mountains.