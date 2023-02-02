35°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nation and World

Large snowpack boosts California, but dry trend raises worries

By John Antczak The Associated Press
February 2, 2023 - 5:00 am
 
A coat of fresh snow is seen on a mountain the morning after a winter storm pelted the region w ...
A coat of fresh snow is seen on a mountain the morning after a winter storm pelted the region with a large amount of snow, in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
A snowboarder slides in Big Bear Mountain Ski resort in Big Bear Lake, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 15, ...
A snowboarder slides in Big Bear Mountain Ski resort in Big Bear Lake, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (Big Bear Mountain Resort via AP)

LOS ANGELES — The mountain snowpack that supplies a significant amount of California’s water got an incredible boost from recent powerful storms and is outpacing the state’s wettest season on record, state water officials said Wednesday.

But its too soon to know if the winter will be a drought-buster, they said.

Water content in the state’s mountain snow is 205% of normal to date and 128% of the April 1 average, when the snow is at its historical peak, according to measurements taken by the California Department of Water Resources. Historically one-third of California’s water supply has come from melting snow.

“Our snowpack is off to an incredible start, and it’s exactly what California needs to really help break from our ongoing drought,” said Sean de Guzman, manager of the department’s snow surveys and water supply forecasting unit.

“However, for every day that it doesn’t rain or snow, we gradually return to drier conditions,” he said.

De Guzman conducted a manual measurement high in the Sierra Nevada at Phillips Station, south of Lake Tahoe, a location that demonstrates California’s varying snow fortunes — sometimes buried in white and sometimes bare ground.

His survey there found a snow depth of 85.5 inches and a water content that was 193% percent of the Feb. 1 average at the location.

The massive snowpack was largely left by nine atmospheric rivers that lasted from late December through mid-January. The storms dumped 32 trillion gallons of rain and snow on the state, allowing state water managers to boost water supplies for farms and cities.

Most of California remains in moderate to severe drought, though that’s better than several months ago when a huge swath of the state was in extreme or exceptional drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The amount of water in the snowpack, technically described as snow water equivalent, currently outpaces California’s record 1982-83 season, according to the department. But the weather has turned drier, with only modest systems passing through.

DWR Director Karla Nemeth pointed out that February “is a traditional wet month that is actually starting off pretty dry” and the forecast is for dryness to continue.

“Does our big January actually bust the drought in California? It’s too soon to tell,” Nemeth said.

Nemeth also suggested that the April 1 date is no longer reliable because climate change is changing the timing of the peak snowpack. She also cited recent years in which runoff has dropped off dramatically and storm conditions have shut down and been followed by excessive dry periods.

“I don’t want to be the downer here,” Nemeth said. “But I do want to make sure that everyone understands that we need to exercise caution.”

The precipitation has filled some reservoirs but others remain below historic average storage to date. Among the state’s largest reservoirs, Lake Oroville was at 65% of capacity and 112% of average as of midnight Tuesday. But Shasta Lake was lagging at 56% of capacity, 87% of its historic average to date.

The storms also caused damaging flooding and landslides. There were at least 20 storm-related deaths, and a boy remains missing since being swept away by a swollen creek in San Luis Obispo County.

MOST READ
1
Alleged $500M Ponzi scheme preyed on Mormons. It ended with FBI gunfire.
Alleged $500M Ponzi scheme preyed on Mormons. It ended with FBI gunfire.
2
Police say woman stole $100k in cash, chips, jewelry from Strip hotel room
Police say woman stole $100k in cash, chips, jewelry from Strip hotel room
3
‘A friend to anyone’: Beloved tennis player dies after collapse on Summerlin court
‘A friend to anyone’: Beloved tennis player dies after collapse on Summerlin court
4
‘Medicine Man’ accused of raping 6 women he called his wives
‘Medicine Man’ accused of raping 6 women he called his wives
5
CARTOON: While China prepares for war, here’s what the U.S. military is focused on
CARTOON: While China prepares for war, here’s what the U.S. military is focused on
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Cracked earth is visible in an area once under the water of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National ...
Fill Lake Mead with Mississippi River water? Don’t rule it out
By Brittney J. Miller Cedar Rapids Gazette

Amid a major drought in the Western U.S., a proposed solution comes up repeatedly: large-scale river diversions, including pumping Mississippi River water to parched states.

Law enforcement officers aim their weapons at a home during a standoff in Grants Pass, Ore., on ...
Oregon kidnapping suspect killed 2 before suicide, police say
By Andrew Selsky The Associated Press

Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, died at a hospital Tuesday night, hours after he shot himself while hiding in a crawlspace underneath a house in Grants Pass, Oregon.

Water flows along the All-American Canal Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, near Winterhaven, Calif. (AP ...
California unveils own plan for Colorado River cuts
By Kathleen Ronayne and Suman Naishadham The Associated Press

California released a plan Tuesday detailing how Western states reliant on the Colorado River should save more water. It came a day after the six other states in the river basin made a competing proposal.

Delicate Arch in Arches National Park Utah (Getty Images)
Family awarded $10.5M in Utah park death
By Sam Metz The Associated Press

The U.S. will pay family members of a Ugandan human rights activist killed in an accident at Arches National Park more than $10 million in damages, a federal judge ruled Monday.

FILE - This aerial photo shows the movie set of "Rust" at Bonanza Creek Ranch in San ...
Alec Baldwin, specialist face charges of involuntary manslaughter
By Morgan Lee The Associated Press

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies filed the charging documents naming the actor and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who supervised weapons on the set of the Western “Rust.”

More stories for you
California snowpack off to big start amid severe drought
California snowpack off to big start amid severe drought
California gets brief lull after damaging ‘bomb cyclone’
California gets brief lull after damaging ‘bomb cyclone’
Lake Mead may get a boost as Rockies snowpack off to strong start
Lake Mead may get a boost as Rockies snowpack off to strong start
Wet winter start for much of West. Will it continue?
Wet winter start for much of West. Will it continue?
Lake Mead’s decline may slow, thanks to winter’s wet start
Lake Mead’s decline may slow, thanks to winter’s wet start
Ninth storm slams into California
Ninth storm slams into California