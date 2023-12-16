54°F
Nation and World

Largest solar flare in years disrupts radio communications on Earth

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 15, 2023 - 5:29 pm
 
(Getty Images)

One of the largest solar flares in history disrupted radio communications for several hours Thursday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

An X2.8 flare erupted from the far northwest area of the sun.

“This is likely one of the largest solar radio events ever recorded,” NOAA said in a post on X. “Radio communication interference with aircraft were reported by multiple National Weather Service Center units co-located at FAA facilities. These impacts were felt from one end of the nation to the other. Additionally, SWPC (Space Weather Prediction Center) is analyzing a possible Earth-directed Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) associated with this flare.”

The flare affected communications for multiple aircraft there were on the side of the Earth facing the sun at the time of the flare, about 9:02 a.m. Nevada time. Some communications may have been totally blacked out, officials said.

The X2.8 flare was the largest of the current solar cycle and since September 2017, NOAA said.

Multiple CMEs on Thursday and Friday are likely to cause minor to moderate geomagnetic storm conditions Saturday and Sunday, according to NOAA.

An Earth-directed flare expected Saturday could cause radio communication disruptions into Sunday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

