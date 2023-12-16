Largest solar flare in years disrupts radio communications on Earth

“This is likely one of the largest solar radio events ever recorded,” the Space Weather Prediction Center said in a post on X.

One of the largest solar flares in history disrupted radio communications for several hours Thursday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

This is likely one of the largest solar radio events ever recorded. Radio communication interference with aircraft were reported by multiple NWS Center Weather Service Units (CWSU) co-located at FAA facilities. See https://t.co/U2jmmJNjJV for full story. pic.twitter.com/tAiLovhCUw — NOAA Space Weather (@NWSSWPC) December 15, 2023

An X2.8 flare erupted from the far northwest area of the sun.

“This is likely one of the largest solar radio events ever recorded,” NOAA said in a post on X. “Radio communication interference with aircraft were reported by multiple National Weather Service Center units co-located at FAA facilities. These impacts were felt from one end of the nation to the other. Additionally, SWPC (Space Weather Prediction Center) is analyzing a possible Earth-directed Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) associated with this flare.”

Complex sunspot region produces X2.8 flare, the largest of the current solar cycle and since 2017. pic.twitter.com/FUgt0StHdc — NOAA Space Weather (@NWSSWPC) December 14, 2023

The flare affected communications for multiple aircraft there were on the side of the Earth facing the sun at the time of the flare, about 9:02 a.m. Nevada time. Some communications may have been totally blacked out, officials said.

The X2.8 flare was the largest of the current solar cycle and since September 2017, NOAA said.

Multiple CMEs on Thursday and Friday are likely to cause minor to moderate geomagnetic storm conditions Saturday and Sunday, according to NOAA.

An Earth-directed flare expected Saturday could cause radio communication disruptions into Sunday.

