61°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
If you are having problems accessing today’s e-Edition, please click on this link VIEW E-EDITION
Nation and World

Largest urban wildlife crossing coming to Southern California

The Associated Press
April 22, 2022 - 8:35 pm
 
A sign shows an image of what the finished Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing would look like d ...
A sign shows an image of what the finished Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing would look like during a ground breaking ceremony Friday, April 22, 2022, in Agoura Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Amy Silver, a volunteer with the National Wildlife Federation, carries a cardboard cutout of a ...
Amy Silver, a volunteer with the National Wildlife Federation, carries a cardboard cutout of a mountain lion during a ground breaking ceremony for the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing Friday, April 22, 2022, in Agoura Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Attendees walk on a hiking path during a ground breaking ceremony for the Wallis Annenberg Wild ...
Attendees walk on a hiking path during a ground breaking ceremony for the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing Friday, April 22, 2022, in Agoura Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. — Construction has begun on what is billed as the world’s largest wildlife crossing for mountain lions and other animals caught in Southern California’s urban sprawl.

Officials held a ceremony Friday to mark the start of construction of a $90 million bridge over a freeway and feeder road that is about 35 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

“This wildlife crossing could not have come at a better time. It is truly a game changer,” said Jeff Sikich, biologist for the National Park Service. “Today’s groundbreaking sets a path toward saving our local mountain lions and supporting the diversity of wildlife in this whole region.”

The bridge will stretch 200 feet over U.S. 101 to give big cats, coyotes, deer and other wildlife a safe path to the nearby Santa Monica Mountains. It is expected to be completed by early 2025 and will be named the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing for the philanthropist whose foundation donated $25 million.

About 300,000 cars a day travel that stretch of the 101 in Agoura Hills, a small city surrounded by a patchwork of protected wildland that the new crossing will connect.

The star of the fundraising campaign to build the bridge was mountain lion P-22, who traveled across freeways and made his home in a huge Los Angeles park. While he is unlikely to use the span because he lives many miles away, P-22 became a symbol of the shrinking genetic diversity of wild animals that must remain all but trapped by sprawling development or risk becoming roadkill.

Scientists tracking mountain lions fitted with GPS collars found over decades that roadways are largely confining animals in mountains that run along the Malibu coast and across the middle of Los Angeles to Griffith Park, where P-22 settled.

On Thursday, a mountain lion was struck and killed on a nearby freeway. J.P. Rose, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, said these deaths are preventable if the state invests in more wildlife crossings.

Wildlife crossings — bridges and tunnels — are common in western Europe and Canada. A famous one in Banff National Park in Alberta spans the Trans-Canada Highway and is frequently used by bears, moose and elk.

Cara Lacey, project director for wildlife corridors and crossings project at the Nature Conservancy, said her organization has been mapping out other wildlife crossings that she hopes can also be built so animals can seek out mates and food sources.

“We can do this everywhere,” she said. “We and our partners have a vision for reconnected California where wildlife does not have to compete with cars to cross roads.”

MOST READ
1
Plane flips over while waiting on runway at Las Vegas airport
Plane flips over while waiting on runway at Las Vegas airport
2
Steve Wynn finds buyer for Las Vegas mansion, flips Florida house
Steve Wynn finds buyer for Las Vegas mansion, flips Florida house
3
CARTOONS: We are tired of setting records
CARTOONS: We are tired of setting records
4
3 arrested after confronting Legacy High student, 1 batters school police
3 arrested after confronting Legacy High student, 1 batters school police
5
New airline to Las Vegas adding more flights in September
New airline to Las Vegas adding more flights in September
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Fierce winds fuel wildfires in Arizona, West
By Felicia Fonseca and Susan Montoya Bryan The Associated Press

Gusts were forecast to batter parts of Arizona and New Mexico through the weekend. Firefighters are battling a half-dozen wildfires in the Southwest.

A truck makes its way past the snow along Interstate 80 near Highway 267 in Truckee, Calif., on ...
April storm dumps snow, rain in Northern California
The Associated Press

Heavy snow and rain fell across Northern California on Thursday as a substantial spring storm moved through the state after a dry winter.

 
Wildfire expands in Northern Arizona, state of emergency declared
By Felicia Fonseca The Associated Press

Firefighters attacking blazes across the Southwest are preparing for winds to strengthen. One of the largest outside of Flagstaff, Arizona, has grown to more than 32 square miles.

A wind-driven wildfire burns at the edge of U.S. 89 on the outskirts of Flagstaff, Ariz., on Tu ...
Northern Arizona wildfire grows, forces evacuations
By Felicia Fonseca The Associated Press

An Arizona wildfire has more than tripled in size after tearing through two dozen structures and forcing the evacuation of more than 700 homes.

Refugees from Ukraine stay inside a vast accommodation center set up at the Global EXPO exhibit ...
Biden to announce more arms aid for Ukraine
The Associated Press

The new package is expected to be similar in size to the $800 million package the pressident announced last week

Skiers line up at the Canyon Express high speed chairlift in Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lakes, ...
Spring storms bring more rain, snow to Northern California
The Associated Press

New snow is covering parts of the Sierra Nevada and rain has fallen elsewhere in Northern California as spring delivers a taste of the kind of weather that was mostly absent during winter.

 
Northern Arizona wildfire forces some residents to evacuate
By Felicia Fonseca The Associated Press

Homes on the outskirts of Flagstaff were being evacuated Tuesday as high winds whipped a wildfire, shut down a major highway and grounded firefighting aircraft.