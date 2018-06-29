Larry Nassar charged with sex assault at gymnastics ranch

Prosecutors say disgraced ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar and a former trainer have been charged with sexual abuse stemming from an investigation involving an elite gymnastics center in Texas.

Larry Nassar. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File)

Larry Nassar. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP)

Larry Nassar listens during his sentencing at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich., Feb. 5, 2018. The former sports doctor at Michigan State University is now serving decades in prison. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File)

In this Sept, 12, 2015, file photo, a sign points to the Karolyi Ranch near New Waverly, Texas. The facility has since closed and Larry Nassar has been imprisoned for life. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

In this June 29, 2012, file photo, Bela Karolyi, left, and his wife, Martha Karolyi, talk on the arena floor before the start of the preliminary round of the women's Olympic gymnastics trials in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Prosecutors say disgraced ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar and a former trainer have been charged with sexual abuse stemming from an investigation involving an elite gymnastics center in Texas.

Walker County prosecutor Stephanie Stroud announced Friday that Nassar faces six counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child. A former trainer, Debbie Van Horn, was charged with one count.

The charges stem from an investigation at the famed gymnastics training center run by Bela and Martha Karolyi north of Houston.

Stroud says no charges have been filed against the Karolyis, and that both have been cooperative during the investigation.

Five former gymnasts implored authorities last month to determine whether the Karolyis could have prevented abuse at their since-closed gymnastics ranch. Two of them said Nassar abused them there.

Nassar is serving decades in prison for sexual assault and possession of child pornography in Michigan.