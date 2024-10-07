Las Vegas ceremony marks one year since Oct. 7 attacks on Israel

The Las Vegas community is holding a ceremony at Las Vegas City Hall on Sunday night marking one year since the Oct. 7 terror attack on Israel by Hamas.

FILE - Anat Meged-Nisgoda holds American and Israeli flags as she attends Stand Against Hate Rally, supporting Jewish college students, at UNLV, on Monday, May 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfay

The Las Vegas community is holding a ceremony Sunday night marking one year since the Oct. 7 terror attack on Israel by Hamas.

The event began at 7 p.m. at Las Vegas City Hall.

Hamas led a terrorist attack on an Israeli music festival on Oct. 7, 2023, killing 1,200 Israelis and taking 251 people hostage. The attack was the deadliest in Israeli history.

It is believed that 97 hostages remain in Gaza, including the bodies of at least 33 confirmed dead by Israeli officials.

In the year since, antisemitism has been on the rise in the United States.

The Anti-Defamation League counted a total of 8,873 antisemitic incidents in 2023, a 140 percent increase from the prior year, and the highest number on record since ADL began tracking such data in 1979.

The attack also led to increased violence in the middle east.

Israel’s war in Gaza has killed over 41,000 Palestinians in Gaza have died, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Violence in the region has only increased recently, with fighting expanding across the middle east. On Sept. 16, Israel launched an attack on the Lebanese terrorist attack Hezbollah using its pager systems. Israel Iran fired 200 missiles at Israel on Oct. 1 and Israel began carrying out a series of airstrikes in Beirut on the coast of Lebanon last week.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported more than 10 consecutive airstrikes in the area. Some 1,400 Lebanese, including Hezbollah terrorist fighters and civilians, have been killed and some 1.2 million driven from their homes since Israel escalated its strikes in late September aiming to cripple Hezbollah and push it away from the countries’ shared border.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

