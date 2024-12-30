45°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Las Vegas woman dies after fire at Tyson Foods plant in Georgia

A Tyson Foods logo is seen on a truck parked at a food warehouse in Little Rock, Ark., on Oct. ...
A Tyson Foods logo is seen on a truck parked at a food warehouse in Little Rock, Ark., on Oct. 28, 2009. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)
More Stories
FILE - Linda Lavin arrives at the 33rd annual Producers Guild Awards on March 19, 2022, at the ...
Linda Lavin, star of the sitcom ‘Alice,’ dies at 87
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem, ...
Netanyahu has surgery to remove his prostate
FILE - President-elect Jimmy Carter waves to the crowd as he and his wife Rosalynn arrive at th ...
National and local politicians reflect on former President Jimmy Carter’s legacy
David Osborne and Jimmy Carter became close after Osborne met Carter at a book signing in Orlan ...
Las Vegas ‘Pianist to the Presidents’ mourns Jimmy Carter death
By Jeff amy and Drr-Ann Durbin Associated Press
December 30, 2024 - 6:02 am
 

ATLANTA — A Las Vegas woman died and two other people were hospitalized with injuries after an overnight fire at a Tyson Foods plant in southwest Georgia, state officials said Friday.

A wall fell on the cab of an 18-wheel truck parked outside the plant, Mitchell County Coroner Robby Willis told The Associated Press, killing the wife of a truck driver who was asleep inside. He identified the victim as Bajarma Batozhapov, 61, of Las Vegas.

The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which represents 1,600 workers at the plant, said Friday that a boiler had exploded. Tyson said it was working with local authorities to determine the cause of the fire. Officials said a fire burned for about three hours.

Heavy equipment was required to remove debris from the truck and Willis said that the woman’s body wasn’t recovered until about 2 p.m. Friday. The woman’s husband wasn’t in the truck and wasn’t injured, he said. Willis declined to state a cause of death for the woman, and said an autopsy would be performed by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Monday.

“We extend our deepest condolences to their family and friends during this difficult time. Right now we are still gathering the facts, but ensuring the safety of our team members is our top priority, and we are conducting a full investigation into the cause of the fire,” Tyson said in a statement.

Bryce Rawson, a spokesperson for the Georgia State Fire Marshal’s Office, confirmed the death and injuries but said he couldn’t share anything further Friday afternoon since the investigation was ongoing.

The plant in Camilla, which has a population of about 5,000 people, is the largest employer in Mitchell County. Tyson bought it in 2018 as part of its $2.16 billion purchase of Keystone Foods. The union said the plant primarily produces chicken nuggets and chicken fillets for restaurants.

“Agriculture is the backbone of our economy down here and Tyson is a major part of that,” Camilla Mayor Kelvin Owens said.

Owens said Tyson is more than just an employer to the city.

“Not only are they important to the economy, they’re important to us as people,” Owens said. “We consider them family and we’re going to do everything we can to support them during this time.”

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - Linda Lavin arrives at the 33rd annual Producers Guild Awards on March 19, 2022, at the ...
Linda Lavin, star of the sitcom ‘Alice,’ dies at 87
By Mark Kennedy The Associated Press

She died in Los Angeles on Sunday of complications from recently discovered lung cancer, her representative, Bill Veloric, told The Associated Press in an email.

FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem, ...
Netanyahu has surgery to remove his prostate
By Tia Goldenberg The Associated Press

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underwent successful surgery Sunday to have his prostate removed, according to hospital officials.

FILE - President Jimmy Carter, center, talks with reporters following his broadcast new confere ...
Former President Jimmy Carter dies at 100
By Bill Barrow Associated Press

Jimmy Carter, the peanut farmer who won the presidency in the wake of the Watergate scandal and Vietnam War, has died. He was 100 years old.

People watch as firefighters and rescue team members work at Muan International Airport in Muan ...
Jetliner crashes while landing in South Korea, killing 179
By Hyung-Jin Kim and Kim Tong-Hyung Associated Press

A jetliner skidded off a runway, slammed into a concrete fence and burst into flames Sunday in South Korea after its landing gear apparently failed to deploy.

A man looks at the damage in the control tower of Sana'a International Airport following Thursd ...
Israel detains director of northern Gaza hospital
By Wafaa Shurafa and Sam Mednick The Associated Press

Israel’s army detained the director of one of northern Gaza’s last functioning hospital, Palestinian medical officials said Saturday.

A damaged Brightline train is seen after it collided with a fire truck in downtown Delray Beach ...
Brightline train collides with fire truck in Florida
The Associated Press

A high-speed passenger train collided with a fire truck at a crossing Saturday morning in Florida, injuring three firefighters and at least a dozen train passengers, authorities said.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
California ticket wins $1.22B Mega Millions jackpot
The Associated Press

After three months without anyone winning the top prize in the lottery, a ticket worth an estimated $1.22 billion was sold in California.

Greg Gumbel, left, watches as Connecticut head coach Jim Calhoun talks to Butler head coach Bra ...
Sportscaster Greg Gumbel dies from cancer at 78
The Associated Press

Greg Gumbel, a longtime CBS sportscaster, has died from cancer, according to a statement from family released by CBS on Friday. He was 78.

MORE STORIES