Nation and World

Late April snowfall helps California in dry winter, drought

The Associated Press
April 22, 2022 - 6:31 pm
 
Fresh snowfall is seen at the research field station on Friday, April 22, 2022, at the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab in Soda Springs, Nevada County, Calif. (UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab via AP)

SODA SPRINGS, Calif. — Heavy snow in Northern California has given a recent boost of moisture to a region grappling with drought.

The Central Sierra Snow Lab at the University of California, Berkeley said Friday that more than 16 inches of snow fell in the past day.

“We are now at 61% of our normal #snow #water equivalent for this date,” said a tweet from the lab specializing in snow hydrology and climatology.

The spring storm had triggered warnings from the Oregon border down through the southern Cascades and the northern Sierra Nevada. But the late-season precipitation was welcome after a dry winter.

Winter was a no-show from January through March in California. An update Thursday by the U.S. Drought Monitor showed wide swaths of the state in extreme or severe drought, but the report noted recent weeks of beneficial moisture.

