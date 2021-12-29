47°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
nye
Covid | Vaccide Data
Nation and World

Late December snow disrupting Northern Nevada, California

Out-of-town visitors still stranded in snow-struck Sierra (STN)
By Manuel Valdes The Associated Press
December 28, 2021 - 4:09 pm
 
Titus Gonzalez goes airborne after hitting a bump while sledding where nearly a foot of snow fe ...
Titus Gonzalez goes airborne after hitting a bump while sledding where nearly a foot of snow fell over the weekend, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in a city park in Bellingham, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Stuck motorists are seen along Brunswick Road as heavy snow continues to fall early Monday, Dec ...
Stuck motorists are seen along Brunswick Road as heavy snow continues to fall early Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Grass Valley, Calif. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP)

SEATTLE — The Pacific Northwest and Sierra Nevada grappled Tuesday with another day of snow, ice and unseasonable cold that has disrupted traffic, caused closures and forced people to find refuge in emergency warming shelters.

Across western Washington and Oregon, officials and private groups opened emergency spaces for people as forecasters said the extreme cold from an arctic blast that blew in Sunday could last until the weekend.

Farther south, part of the main highway from San Francisco to Reno remained closed Tuesday for a third day due to record-setting snow in the Lake Tahoe area after a winter storm blasted across northern California and Nevada.

Snow-choked Interstate 80 shut down Sunday from the Nevada state line to Placer County, California, although Caltrans said U.S. 50 reopened late Monday for vehicles with chains or four-wheel drive.

And with temperatures in normally mild Seattle dropping well below freezing, Kaety West walked a short distance in the snow from the tent where she usually stays to find refuge at a small warming center at an American Legion hall.

“I’m not even willing to stay in it right now. It’s just so difficult,” she said of her tent on Monday.

Pacific Northwest

Snow showers began in the Northwest on Sunday from the Gulf of Alaska, dumping up to 6 inches across the Seattle area. Another storm dropped more snow in western Washington and Oregon late Monday and Tuesday.

The region continued to break daily cold records. The National Weather Service said the low was 17 degrees in Seattle on Monday, breaking a record set in 1968. Bellingham, Washington, plunged to 7 on Monday, tying a record set in 1968.

In Seattle, the city said garbage pickup was canceled for Tuesday, as side streets remained treacherous. And another round of snow was predicted for the Seattle and Portland, Oregon, areas on Thursday.

State officials in Oregon have declared an emergency. In Multnomah County — home to Portland — about a half dozen weather shelters were open. Seattle city leaders also opened at least six severe weather shelters and the mayor declared an emergency.

Warming shelters in Multnomah County were around 75% full on Monday night, with 339 people.

“We had about 100 beds free, but also expect more people to seek shelter with colder temps and snow,” Kate Yeiser, a spokesperson for the county, said Tuesday.

Utilities reported about 5,000 customers without power Tuesday morning, mostly in southwestern Oregon.

Two snowmobilers died in an avalanche in the mountains north of Yellowstone National Park, where about 3 feet of snow had fallen over the past week, the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center said. The avalanche Monday brought down snow about 5 feet deep and approximately 300 feet wide, burying two of the four riders.

Sierra snow

At Donner Pass in the Sierra, officials with the University of California, Berkeley’s Central Sierra Snow Laboratory on Monday said recent snowfall has smashed the snowiest December record of 179 inches, set in 1970. The record is now 193.7 inches as more snow is expected.

The snowpack in the Sierra was at dangerously low levels after recent weeks of dry weather but the state Department of Water Resources reported on Monday that the snowpack was between 145% and 161% of normal across the range with more snow expected, which will help in a region experiencing a protracted drought.

With temperatures in western Washington and Oregon not forecast to rise above freezing for days, officials were planning on keeping emergency shelters for longer than initially expected.

Seattle leaders said city shelters will remain open through the new year. At the shelter where West went to get warm, American Legion Hall Post 160, there was room for about a dozen people.

Keith Hughes of the American Legion said the capacity is limited by lack of volunteer staff.

“Volunteers, this is a problem for myself as well as everyone else in town, it’s really hard to get with COVID going on,” he said, adding there were plans to keep the space open for about 10 days. “The longer it goes on the harder it’s going to be on people that don’t have a place to get out of this.”

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas apartment complex sells for $73M
Las Vegas apartment complex sells for $73M
2
More canceled flights into and out of Las Vegas add to travel woes
More canceled flights into and out of Las Vegas add to travel woes
3
The Go-Go’s cancel NYE shows on the Strip
The Go-Go’s cancel NYE shows on the Strip
4
Las Vegas jiu-jitsu academy fights marijuana dispensary relocation
Las Vegas jiu-jitsu academy fights marijuana dispensary relocation
5
Here’s how to navigate Las Vegas for New Year’s Eve reveling
Here’s how to navigate Las Vegas for New Year’s Eve reveling
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Record-breaking storm blasts Northern Nevada, California
The Associated Press

A storm in the mountains of Northern California and Nevada closed key highways Monday while recent snowfall has smashed the snowiest December record at Donner Pass in the Sierra.

 
CDC shortens COVID isolation, quarantine recommendations
By Mike Stobbe The Associated Press

U.S. health officials on Monday cut isolation restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine.

This image from video provided by Caltrans District 3 shows a closed westbound I-80 on Sunday, ...
Storm may make Sierra Nevada travel difficult for days
The Associated Press

Authorities near Reno said three people were injured in a 20-car pileup on Interstate 395, where drivers described limited visibility on Sunday

FILE - Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, speaks during an interview with the Associate ...
Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s moral conscience, dies at 90
By ANDREW MELDRUM Associated Press

Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning icon, an uncompromising foe of apartheid and a modern-day activist for racial justice and LGBT rights, died Sunday at 90.

In this image taken from video from a Caltrans remote video traffic camera, traffic is stopped ...
Parts of California see a White Christmas after storms
By Stefanie Dazio The Associated Press

Other areas of California, however, saw a wet and rainy Christmas as storms continue to drench the state, causing flash flooding and evacuations in some areas over the holiday period.

 
Hundreds of flights cancelled by short-staffed airlines
By Tali Arbel The Associated Press

Airlines continued to cancel hundreds of flights Saturday because of staffing issues tied to COVID-19, disrupting holiday celebrations during one of the busiest travel times of the year.

Amelie and Ludo Khayat hold each other during a visit at the COVID-19 intensive care unit of th ...
COVID again puts damper on Christmas Eve around the world
By Jack Jeffery, David McHugh and Bobby Caina Calvan The Associated Press

Drummers and bagpipers marched through Bethlehem to smaller than usual crowds after new travel restrictions meant to slow the highly contagious omicron variant kept international tourists away from the town where Jesus is said to have been born.

Travelers pass a sign near a COVID-19 testing site in Terminal E at Logan Airport, Tuesday, Dec ...
Airlines cancel hundreds of flights because of COVID issues
By David McHugh and Tali Arbel The Associated Press

Airlines canceled hundreds of flights as the omicron variant jumbled schedules and drew down staffing levels at some carriers during the busy holiday travel season.