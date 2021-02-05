56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

Late January storm eased drought in parts of California

The Associated Press
February 4, 2021 - 4:39 pm
 
Assisted by Ramesh Gautam, left, Sean de Guzman, chief of snow surveys for the California Depar ...
Assisted by Ramesh Gautam, left, Sean de Guzman, chief of snow surveys for the California Department of Water Resources, measure the depth of the snowpack during the second snow survey of the season at Phillips Station near Echo Summit, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)
Sean de Guzman, chief of snow surveys for the California Department of Water Resources, measure ...
Sean de Guzman, chief of snow surveys for the California Department of Water Resources, measures the depth of the snowpack during the second snow survey of the season at Phillips Station near Echo Summit, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)

LOS ANGELES — The powerful storm that drenched much of California last week eased drought conditions in some parts of the state, the U.S. Drought Monitor said Thursday.

The central coast from Monterey Bay south to Ventura County was reduced from moderate drought to abnormal dryness and a swath northeastward across the Central Valley and into the Sierra Nevada was reduced from severe to moderate drought.

A strip of the far north coast also dropped out of moderate drought into abnormal dryness, according to monitor data.

Overall, 85.9% of the state remained in moderate, severe, extreme or exceptional drought, down from more than 95% in the week-earlier report.

Rain and snowfall totals through the rest of the season will determine whether the state has a second consecutive dry year that could impact water supplies and risk of wildfires, which burned more than 4 million acres in 2020.

The season’s second Sierra snowpack survey, which is used to forecast water supply, found Wednesday that the water content was 70% of average to date and 45% of the April 1 average, when the snowpack is usually deepest and has the highest water content.

MOST READ
1
New Clark County reports detail possible COVID exposure spots
New Clark County reports detail possible COVID exposure spots
2
CARTOON: Door wide open
CARTOON: Door wide open
3
Woman accused of cutting Circa’s power after being booted from resort
Woman accused of cutting Circa’s power after being booted from resort
4
Will Raiders trade Derek Carr to acquire Deshaun Watson?
Will Raiders trade Derek Carr to acquire Deshaun Watson?
5
Officer injured, man dead after screwdriver attack, police shooting
Officer injured, man dead after screwdriver attack, police shooting
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In a Sunday, April 5, 2020, file photo, The Most Rev. Peter Jugis, Bishop of Charlotte, conduct ...
Sitting on $10B, Catholic dioceses amassed $1.5B in COVID-19 aid
By Reese Dunklin and Michael Rezendes The Associated Press

Scores of Roman Catholic dioceses in the U.S. had more than $10 billion in cash and other readily available funds when they received at least $1.5 billion from the nation’s emergency relief program for small businesses slammed by the coronavirus, an Associated Press investigation has found.

 
Slain FBI agents worked to protect children from abusers
By Terry Spencer, Mike Schneider and Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger were gunned down Tuesday while serving a search warrant at a child pornography suspect’s South Florida apartment.

Signs direct people to a recently opened COVID-19 vaccination center at California State Univer ...
CDC says schools can reopen without teacher vaccinations
The Associated Press

As some teachers’ unions balk at resuming in-person instruction before teachers are inoculated, Dr. Rochelle Walensky says, “Vaccination of teachers is not a prerequisite for safe reopening of schools.”

 
British vet who raised millions for COVID health care workers dies
By Danica Kirka The Associated Press

Capt. Tom Moore, the World War II veteran who walked into the hearts of a nation in lockdown as he shuffled up and down his garden to raise money for health care workers, has died after testing positive for COVID-19. He was 100.

 
2 FBI agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
By Terry Spencer and Mike Balsamo The Associated Press

Several FBI agents were shot Tuesday morning while serving a warrant in a child exploitation case in South Florida, authorities said.

 
Groundhog Day, Phil to provide virtual forecast
The Associated Press

Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor the coronavirus will keep Punxsutawney Phil from emerging from his burrow to forecast whether there will be six more weeks of winter or an early spring.

In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of Kentucky ...
McConnell rips Marjorie Taylor Greene over ‘loony lies’
By Brian Slodysko The Asssociated Press

Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell denounced newly elected Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday, calling the far-right Georgia Republican’s embrace of conspiracy theories and “loony lies” a “cancer for the Republican Party.”