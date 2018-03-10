Nation and World

Lawmakers reject plan to rename Utah scenic highway after Trump

The Associated Press
March 10, 2018 - 11:17 am
 

Utah lawmakers have backed away from a proposal to rename a scenic highway after President Donald Trump.

Several Republicans supported naming the southern Utah road that connects several well-known national parks after Trump to recognize his move to shrink two national monuments that were fiercely opposed by state leaders.

Democrats pushing back against the idea suggested naming a ramp for porn actress Stormy Daniels, who alleges she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006.

Rep. Mike Noel, the sponsor of the Trump highway proposal, said he shelved the idea because he received too much blowback and negative attention from Trump critics.

Republican House Speaker Greg Hughes said he would have gotten behind the idea.

“I loved that road! I wanted that road!” he said.

Utah lawmakers wound down their annual session Thursday after opening a record number of bills but failing to pass proposals on hot-button issues, including a repeal of the death penalty and a gun-control measure.

