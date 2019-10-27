Leader of Arizona activists group accused of ID theft

The Arizona Republic reports court documents show Harrison is accused of taking the identity of another by accessing the victim’s hotel points.

Counter protester Jennifer Harrison, left, with the AZ Patriots group, live-streams as Tamara Taylor chants during the Red Rage Protest for Kids in Cages anti ICE sit-in outside the Henderson Detention Center, which also contains an ICE detainment facility on Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. Taylor is with the Las Vegas Democratic Socialists of America, the largest group of its kind in the country. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

PHOENIX — The leader of a group of activists against illegal immigration is facing an identity theft charge.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials say Jennifer Harrison was arrested Thursday by Surprise police and released the next day.

The Arizona Republic reports court documents show Harrison is accused of taking the identity of another by accessing the victim’s hotel points.

According to the probable cause statement, Harrison used the victim’s name, address and club-reward points to make a hotel reservation in Northern California to attend a music festival.

Harrison told police she’s innocent of the charge.

The 42-year-old Harrison is a founder of the right-wing group AZ Patriots.

The group has staged protests at Phoenix-area churches hosting asylum-seeking migrant families released by federal immigration authorities, at the state Capitol and at the U.S.-Mexico border.