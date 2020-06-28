103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Nation and World

Leaders push to remove John Wayne name, statue from California airport

The Associated Press
June 27, 2020 - 7:15 pm
 
Updated June 27, 2020 - 7:40 pm

SANTA ANA, Calif. — In the latest move to change place names in light of U.S. racial history, leaders of Orange County’s Democratic Party are pushing to drop film legend John Wayne’s name, statue and other likenesses from the county’s airport because of his racist and bigoted comments.

The Los Angeles Times reported that earlier this week, officials passed an emergency resolution condemning Wayne’s “racist and bigoted statements” made in a 1971 interview and are calling on the Orange County Board of Supervisors to drop his name, statue and other likenesses from the international airport.

The resolution asked the board “to restore its original name: Orange County Airport.”

“There have been past efforts to get this done and now we’re putting our name and our backing into this to make sure there is a name change,” said Ada Briceño, chair of the Democratic Party of Orange County.

According to those who crafted the resolution, the effort to oust Wayne, a longtime resident of Orange County who died in 1979, is part of “a national movement to remove white supremacist symbols and names (that are) reshaping American institutions, monuments, businesses, nonprofits, sports leagues and teams.”

In a 1971 Playboy magazine interview, Wayne makes bigoted statements against Black people, Native Americans and the LGBTQ community.

He said, “I believe in white supremacy until the blacks are educated to a point of responsibility. I don’t believe in giving authority and positions of leadership and judgment to irresponsible people.”

Wayne also said that although he didn’t condone slavery, “I don’t feel guilty about the fact that five or 10 generations ago these people were slaves.”

The actor said he felt no remorse in the subjugation of Native Americans.

“I don’t feel we did wrong in taking this great country away from them. … (O)ur so-called stealing of this country from them was just a matter of survival,” he said. “There were great numbers of people who needed new land, and the Indians were selfishly trying to keep it for themselves.”

Wayne also called movies such as “Easy Rider” and “Midnight Cowboy” perverted, and used a gay slur to refer to the two main characters of the latter film.

Orange County Supervisor Don Wagner told the Times that he had just heard about the Democratic resolution and was unaware of its wording or merit.

MOST READ
1
High virus case numbers due to delayed reporting
High virus case numbers due to delayed reporting
2
Younger Nevadans driving new surge of COVID-19 cases
Younger Nevadans driving new surge of COVID-19 cases
3
Here’s what police in Clark County will do if you’re not wearing a mask
Here’s what police in Clark County will do if you’re not wearing a mask
4
Caesars employee dies after testing positive for COVID-19
Caesars employee dies after testing positive for COVID-19
5
Do’s and don’ts of wearing face masks in Nevada
Do’s and don’ts of wearing face masks in Nevada
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(The Associated Press)
3 die in New Mexico from drinking hand sanitizer
The Associated Press

The health department confirmed that the cases were related to alcoholism. Authorities have noted that people with substance abuse issues, particularly within the homeless community, have been known to use sanitizer and other products as a substitute for alcohol and liquor.

Don Hartness of Ellisville, walks around the Capitol carrying the current Mississippi state fla ...
Mississippi takes step toward dropping rebel image from flag
By Emily Wagster Pettus The Associated Press

Spectators at the Mississippi Capitol broke into applause Saturday as lawmakers took a big step toward erasing the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag, a symbol that has come under intensifying criticism in recent weeks amid nationwide protests against racial injustice.

A view from the South Rim at Grand Canyon National Park. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
California woman dies while hiking in Grand Canyon
The Associated Press

The death of a California woman while hiking into the Grand Canyon apparently was heat related, Grand Canyon National Park officials said Friday.

Hugo, 3, has his temperature taken by a teacher as he arrives at Cobi kindergarten in Barcelona ...
Texas, Florida rollback openings in virus retreat; US cases top 40K a day
By Michelle R. Smith and Frances D’Emilio The Associated Press

Texas and Florida clamped down on bars again Friday in the biggest retreat yet amid a surge across the South and West that sent the number of confirmed new coronavirus infections per day in the U.S. to an all-time high of 40,000.

People wearing masks to protect against the spread of COVID-19 are reflected next to a sign req ...
Texas governor puts reopening on pause as virus cases soar
The Associated Press

American hospital officials and health experts are warning that politicians focusing on the economy and a public tired of being cooped up are letting a deadly medical disaster spiral to new heights.

A couple rests on an empty section of Waikiki Beach in Honolulu on Saturday, March 28, 2020. (A ...
Hawaii to waive quarantine for negative COVID-19 tests
By Audrey McAvoy The Associated Press

Hawaii Gov. David Ige on Wednesday said that starting Aug. 1, travelers arriving from out of state may bypass a 14-day quarantine requirement if they test negative for COVID-19.