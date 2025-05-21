95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Kats!, Dining Out now on
Find entertainment news, Kats and Dining Out on the new
website.
Nation and World

Lebanese, Palestinian leaders agree that Lebanon won’t be used as a launchpad to strike Israel

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, left, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, center, review a ...
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, left, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, center, review an honor guard at the Presidential Palace, in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, right, meets with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, at the P ...
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, right, meets with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, at the Presidential Palace, in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, right, speaks with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, as he s ...
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, right, speaks with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, as he signs a guest book at the Presidential Palace, in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
More Stories
A truck loaded with humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip makes its way to the Kerem Shalom cross ...
U.N. struggling to deliver aid to Palestinians in Gaza
A 13-year-old private Boeing aircraft that President Donald Trump toured on Saturday to check o ...
Defense Department accepts Boeing 747 from Qatar for Trump’s use
New York City Mayor Eric Adams delivers remarks at the Jerusalem Conference hosted by Arutz She ...
NYC Mayor Adams signs business agreement with Israel, blasts calls for divesting from country amid Gaza war
A Spirit Airlines 319 Airbus approaches Manchester Boston Regional Airport for a landing, Frida ...
Spirit Airlines just added several new ‘comfy’ benefits for travelers
By Bassem Mroue The Associated Press
May 21, 2025 - 1:32 pm
 

BEIRUT — The Lebanese and Palestinian presidents agreed Wednesday that Palestinian factions won’t use Lebanon as a launchpad for any attacks against Israel, and to remove weapons that aren’t under the authority of the Lebanese state.

The announcement was made during a meeting between President Joseph Aoun and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who arrived earlier in the day beginning a three-day visit to Lebanon, his first in seven years.

Lebanon’s government is seeking to establish authority throughout the country, mainly in the south near the border with Israel after the 14-month Israel-Hezbollah war that ended in late November with a U.S.-brokered ceasefire.

The 12 Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon aren’t under the control of the Lebanese state, and Palestinian factions in the camps have different types of weapons. Rival groups have clashed inside the camps in recent years, inflicting casualties and affecting nearby areas.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the weapons would be removed from the camps, which are home to tens of thousands of Palestinians.

Abbas’ Fatah movement and the terrorist Hamas group are the main factions in the camps. Smaller groups, including some jihadi factions, also have a presence in the camps — mainly in Ein el-Hilweh, which is Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp and located near the southern port city of Sidon.

A joint statement read by the Lebanese presidency’s spokeswoman, Najat Sharafeddine, said that both sides have agreed that weapons should only be with the Lebanese state, and the existence of “weapons outside the control of the Lebanese state has ended.”

The statement said that both sides have agreed that Palestinian camps in Lebanon aren’t “safe havens for extremist groups.” It added that “the Palestinian side confirms its commitment of not using Lebanese territories to launch any military operations.”

In late March, Israel intensified its airstrikes on Lebanon in response to Hamas firing rockets at northern Israel from southern Lebanon.

Shortly after the wave of airstrikes, the Lebanese government for the first time called out the Palestinian group and arrested nearly 10 suspects involved in the operation. Hamas was pressured by the military to turn in three of their terrorists from different refugee camps.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A truck loaded with humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip makes its way to the Kerem Shalom cross ...
U.N. struggling to deliver aid to Palestinians in Gaza
By Wafaa Shurafa, Samy Magdy and Melanie Lidman The Associated Press

The delays in distributing aid pointed to the turmoil in Gaza and increased regulations from the Israeli military.

Trucks carrying humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip are seen at the Kerem Shalom Crossing in so ...
Israel to take over all Gaza, start aid flows, Netanyahu says
By Alisa Odenheimer, Ethan Bronner and Galit Altstein Bloomberg News

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, head of the Religious Zionism party, said on Monday there was no choice, “otherwise, the world will force us to stop the war.”

Israeli soldiers move tanks around staging area near the border with the Gaza Strip, in souther ...
Israel ends blockade, allows ‘basic’ Gaza aid
By Wafaa Shurafa, Samy Magdy and Tia Goldenberg The Associated Press

Israel announced it will allow a limited amount of humanitarian aid into Gaza after a nearly three-month blockade, days after global experts on food security warned of famine.

Then-President Joe Biden speaks to the media at Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charle ...
Biden has been diagnosed with cancer
By Josh Boak Associated Press

Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with cancer, his office said Sunday.

MORE STORIES