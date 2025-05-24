90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Kats!, Dining Out now on
Find entertainment news, Kats and Dining Out on the new
website.
Nation and World

Lebanon starts process to disarm Palestinian factions in refugee camps

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam gestures to journalists while waiting to welcome Palestinia ...
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam gestures to journalists while waiting to welcome Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the Government Palace in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, May 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
More Stories
In this photo, released by the Lebanese Presidency press office, Lebanese president Joseph Aoun ...
South Lebanon votes in municipal elections that will test support for Hezbollah
Workers unload cargo from a truck carrying humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip at the offload a ...
Israel may change tack to allow aid groups in Gaza to stay in charge of non-food aid
Ald. Debra Silverstein, 50th, shares her reactions to last night’s Capital Jewish Museu ...
Jewish groups say local leaders must ‘stop tolerating hate’ after DC shooting
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel in the Oval ...
Netanyahu names new head of security agency
By Abby Sewell The Associated Press
May 24, 2025 - 4:51 pm
 

BEIRUT — A group tasked with making a plan to remove weapons held by Palestinian factions in Lebanon’s refugees camps met for the first time Friday to begin hashing out a timetable and mechanism for disarming the groups.

The Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee, a government body that serves as an interlocutor between Palestinian refugees and officials, said the meeting was attended by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and that “participants agreed to launch a process for the disarmament of weapons according to a specific timetable.”

A Lebanese official familiar with the discussions, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment, said work to remove the weapons would begin within a month.

The meeting followed a visit by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to Lebanon, during which he and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun announced an agreement that Palestinian factions would not use Lebanon as a launchpad for any attacks against Israel, and that weapons would be consolidated under the authority of the Lebanese government.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel in the Oval ...
Netanyahu names new head of security agency
By Thomas Adamson and Jeffrey Schaeffer The Associated Press

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu announced Thursday his decision to appoint Major General David Zini as the next head of the Shin Bet.

Freshly-made pennies sit in a bin at the U.S. Mint in Denver on Aug. 15, 2007. (AP Photo/David ...
US Mint moves forward with plans to kill the penny
By Fatima Hussein Associated Press

The U.S. Mint has made its final order of penny blanks and plans to stop producing the coin when those run out, a Treasury Department official confirmed Thursday.

A truck loaded with humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip makes its way to the Kerem Shalom cross ...
U.N. struggling to deliver aid to Palestinians in Gaza
By Wafaa Shurafa, Samy Magdy and Melanie Lidman The Associated Press

The delays in distributing aid pointed to the turmoil in Gaza and increased regulations from the Israeli military.

MORE STORIES