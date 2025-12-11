Legendary West Coast burger chain just opened its first eastern US restaurants

In-N-Out fans in the eastern United States finally have something to celebrate. After years of hoping the iconic West Coast chain would expand beyond its core territory, the company has officially opened its first restaurants east of the Mississippi.

The announcement was shared on TikTok by @nationsrestaurantnews on Dec. 10, confirming that the first openings were happening this week.

In-N-Out Opens Its First Eastern U.S. Restaurants

Two In-N-Out restaurants opened in Tennessee on Wednesday, Dec. 10, marking the chain’s first steps into the Eastern U.S. The Lebanon and Antioch locations began serving that morning, and a third restaurant will open in Murfreesboro on Friday, Dec. 12.

Local outlet WSMV reports that Tennessee is the first state east of Texas where fans can buy In-N-Out burgers. The station also noted that interest is coming from well beyond the immediate area, with visitors expected from nearby states like Mississippi and Arkansas.

Lebanon Economic and Community Development Director Sarah Haston said the anticipation has been building for months.

“We are thrilled,” Haston said. “We take so much pride in being one of the first to open. This is a good time for Lebanon, and we are expecting to shine through it.”

To prepare for the expected crowds, In-N-Out purchased additional land near both Tennessee openings. The Lebanon site has room for 806 cars and includes bathrooms for people waiting, an uncommon setup for fast-food openings but one that reflects the number of visitors expected.

WSMV also reports that the restaurant hired a private traffic management team to help control the flow of cars during the opening rush. For drivers hoping to avoid the congestion, local leaders recommended using alternate ramps and routes until the initial crowds settle. They expect the area to stay busy for several weeks as visitors travel in to try the new restaurants.

In-N-Out Burger Double Double cheeseburger and french fries.

Photo Credit: Christian Heinz via Shutterstock

In-N-Out Is Building a Second Headquarters In Tennessee

Earlier this year, In-N-Out announced plans to build a second regional headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, with the new campus set to open in early 2026. The company will maintain its California roots as well, moving its Irvine base to Baldwin Park, where the original restaurant still stands.

While no additional states have been confirmed, these Tennessee openings indicate that expansion beyond the West is officially underway. For anyone who has taken a trip to Las Vegas, Los Angeles, or Dallas just to get their In-N-Out order, this week marks a major shift.

With two new Tennessee locations open and another about to follow, the state is playing a key role in In-N-Out’s move east of the Mississippi. Fans across the region will be watching to see which cities are added next as the beloved chain continues to grow.