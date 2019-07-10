81°F
Nation and World

Limo, Harley, pickup owned by Elvis Presley going up for auction

The Associated Press
July 10, 2019 - 7:01 am
 

LOS ANGELES — Elvis Presley fans can take to the road in three vehicles once driven by “the King” if they have the money.

Kruse GWS Auctions announced Wednesday that Presley’s personal stretch limousine, his last motorcycle and a pickup truck will be auctioned off in August.

Kruse says Presley drove the white-on-white 1973 Lincoln Continental stretch many times around Memphis, Tennessee. It features an old-school TV and other amenities.

The auction house says a 1976 Harley Davidson FLH 1200 Electra Glide motorcycle was the last motorcycle Presley ever purchased. He sold it 90 days before he died in 1977 at age 42.

A GMC pickup Presley used on his Circle G Ranch in Mississippi has been restored.

The Artifacts of Hollywood auction takes place on Aug. 31.

