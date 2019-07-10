Limo, Harley, pickup owned by Elvis Presley going up for auction

Elvis Presley fans can take to the road in three vehicles once driven by “the King” if they have the money.

This photo provided by GWS Auctions shows a personal stretch limousine that belonged to Elvis Presley. Kruse GWS Auctions said the limousine and other items will be part of its Artifacts of Hollywood auction on Aug. 31, 2019. Presley drove the white-on-white 1973 Lincoln Continental stretch many times around Memphis, Tenn., Kruse said. It features an old-school TV and other amenities. (GWS Auctions via AP)

This photo provided by GWS Auctions shows a motorcycle that belonged to Elvis Presley. Kruse GWS Auctions said the motorcycle and other items will be part of its Artifacts of Hollywood auction on Aug. 31, 2019. The auction house said the 1976 Harley Davidson FLH 1200 Electra Glide motorcycle was the last motorcycle Presley ever purchased. (GWS Auctions via AP)

LOS ANGELES — Elvis Presley fans can take to the road in three vehicles once driven by “the King” if they have the money.

Kruse GWS Auctions announced Wednesday that Presley’s personal stretch limousine, his last motorcycle and a pickup truck will be auctioned off in August.

Kruse says Presley drove the white-on-white 1973 Lincoln Continental stretch many times around Memphis, Tennessee. It features an old-school TV and other amenities.

The auction house says a 1976 Harley Davidson FLH 1200 Electra Glide motorcycle was the last motorcycle Presley ever purchased. He sold it 90 days before he died in 1977 at age 42.

A GMC pickup Presley used on his Circle G Ranch in Mississippi has been restored.

The Artifacts of Hollywood auction takes place on Aug. 31.