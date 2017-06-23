ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Nation and World

London police confirm deadly high-rise fire began in refrigerator

By Karla Adam The Washington Post
June 23, 2017 - 4:29 am
 

LONDON — London police on Friday said that the deadly fire last week that killed at least 79 people was started by a fridge freezer — the first official confirmation on the cause of the blaze.

The fridge freezer — Hotpoint FF175BP — was not subject to a product recall, police said, adding that one of the key concerns in their investigation is how a fire that began in the kitchen of one apartment spread so rapidly though a 24-story high rise.

The police also said that insulation and tiles used in the building’s exterior cladding had failed fire safety tests.

“Preliminary tests on the insulation samples collected from Grenfell Tower showed that they combusted soon after the test started. The initial test on the cladding tiles also failed the safety tests,” Detective Superintendent Fiona McCormack told reporters.

She added that the police were considering manslaughter charges among the possible offences in relation to the fire.

She said that all of the bodies that were intact have been removed from the 24-story tower block and that the death toll remained at 79.

“However, I do expect the number to change,” she said.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Nation and World Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like