London subway station closed after possible gunfire

London’s police force said they had received reports that shots had been fired on Oxford Street and in the nearby underground station, which they were responding to as if it might be terrorist-related.

Britain's police are at the scene of an incident reported at Oxford Circus subway station in London. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)

“Police were called at 16:38 hrs … to a number of reports of shots fired on Oxford Street and underground at Oxford Circus tube station,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

“Police have responded as if the incident is terrorist related. Armed and unarmed officers are on scene” the police added.

No casualties had been found so far, police said.

Witnesses on social media reported people running into nearby shops and pubs for shelter.

Transit authorities say the station has been evacuated and trains are not stopping there.

Transport police advised people to avoid the area, which was packed with commuters and shoppers at the end of the working week and amid Black Friday sales.