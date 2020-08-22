106°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

London’s famous Tower Bridge gets stuck in an open position

The Associated Press
August 22, 2020 - 1:55 pm
 

LONDON — London’s famous Tower Bridge, which crosses the River Thames in the heart of the British capital, was stuck open on Saturday, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers amazed at the sight.

The historic bascule-and-suspension bridge failed to close after opening to allow ships to pass underneath on the Thames. City of London police tweeted shortly after 5 p.m. that the bridge was closed to pedestrians and traffic and mechanics were working to fix the problem. An hour later, police tweeted that the bridge had reopened.

Tower Bridge is 244 meters (800 feet) long and its towers are 65 meters (213 feet) high. It was built between 1886 and 1894.

MOST READ
1
Look inside Allegiant Stadium with the Raiders — PHOTOS
Look inside Allegiant Stadium with the Raiders — PHOTOS
2
Layoffs at Las Vegas Strip properties continue
Layoffs at Las Vegas Strip properties continue
3
Golden Knights to play Vancouver Canucks in second round
Golden Knights to play Vancouver Canucks in second round
4
1 killed in fiery, single-vehicle crash in Summerlin
1 killed in fiery, single-vehicle crash in Summerlin
5
Woman killed in wrong-way crash in western Las Vegas Valley
Woman killed in wrong-way crash in western Las Vegas Valley
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Tropical Storm Laura is seen in the North Atlantic Ocean, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (NOAA via AP)
Tropical storms could pose double threat to Gulf Coast
By Seth Borenstein The Associated Press

Two newly formed tropical storms could become almost simultaneous threats to the U.S. Gulf Coast early next week. They could even get sucked into an odd dance around each other. Or they could fall apart as they soak the Caribbean and Mexico this weekend.

 
Giant panda gives birth at National Zoo
By Carole Feldman The Associated Press

Delivering a “much-needed moment of pure joy,” the National Zoo’s giant panda Mei Xiang gave birth to a wiggling cub Friday at a time of global pandemic and social unrest.

 
California wildfires grow into some of largest in state history
By Ogla R. Rodriguez and Janie Har The Associated Press

Lightning-sparked wildfires in Northern California exploded in size Friday to become some of the largest in state history, forcing thousands to flee and destroying hundreds of homes and other structures as reinforcements began arriving to help weary firefighters.

A forest burns as the CZU August Lightning Complex Fire advances, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in B ...
5 lives lost to California fires, thousands of homes threatened
By Janie Har and Martha Mendoza The Associated Press

Three major collections of fires — dozens in all — carved their way Thursday through forests, canyons and rural areas in the San Francisco Bay Area and central California.

FILE - In this file photo taken on Saturday, July 20, 2019, Russian opposition activist Alexei ...
Russian doctors give OK for Putin dissident to be flown to Germany
By Daria Litvinova The Associated Press

Alexei Navalny, a 44-year-old politician and corruption investigator who is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics, was admitted to an intensive care unit in a coma in the Siberian city of Omsk on Thursday, following what his supporters are calling a suspected poisoning that they believe was engineered by the Kremlin.

Flames from the LNU Lightning Complex fires burn in unincorporated Napa County, Calif., on Tues ...
Northern California scorched by wildfires caused by lightning
By Janie Har and Martha Mendoza The Associated Press

More than two dozen major fires were burning in California on Thursday and taxing the states firefighting capacity, sparked by an unprecedented lightning siege that dropped nearly 11,000 strikes over several days.

In a Dec. 26, 2019, file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny speaks to the media in ...
Putin political foe in coma after alleged poisoning
By Daria Litvinova The Associated Press

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is in a coma and on a ventilator in a hospital intensive care unit after falling ill from suspected poisoning that his allies believe is linked to his political activity.