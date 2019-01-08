London’s Heathrow airport resumes flights after drone sightings

Officials at London’s Heathrow Airport say flights are being allowed to take off again after departures were suspended due to a reported drone sighting.

A plane takes off over a road sign near Heathrow Airport in London on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, FILE)

The announcement came roughly 90 minutes after London’s Metropolitan Police received a report about a drone sighting in the vicinity of Heathrow Airport on Tuesday.

Officials did not provide details about the suspension but said more information should be forthcoming.

Heathrow said in a statement: “Based on standard operating procedures, working with Air Traffic Control and the Met Police, we have resumed departures out of Heathrow following a short suspension.”

Police have not said whether the investigation confirmed a drone a drone actually flew near the airport.