103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Long Beach police dog death was heat-related

The Associated Press
August 24, 2019 - 2:06 pm
 

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Authorities say the death of a Long Beach police dog was heat-related after the animal was left inside a patrol car.

The 6-year-old dog, named Ozzy, was found dead on Aug. 14.

Police say the dog, a German shepherd mix, and his handler were off-duty at the time.

A Police Department statement says a veterinarian examination determined the death was heat-related.

Police don’t say how long the animal was left in the car.

Police spokeswoman Arantxa Chavarria says K-9 vehicles have a heat-control system that signals a cellphone alert when the car gets too hot.

But Chavarria says the alert may not have been working.

The department says that in the wake of Ozzy’s death, other K-9 handlers have been reviewing the heat-control systems in their cars before every shift.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This undated photo provided by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management shows two feral burros in the ...
$10K reward offered for arrest of wild burro killers
By John Rogers The Associated Press

Over the past three months, 42 burro carcasses containing gunshot wounds have been found scattered along a 60-mile stretch of Interstate 15.

Riot police gather around small fires during a protest in Hong Kong, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. C ...
Hong Kong police and protesters clash, ending violence lull
By Kelvin Chan The Associated Press

HONG KONG — Hong Kong protesters threw bricks and gasoline bombs at police, who responded with tear gas, as chaotic scenes returned to the summer-long anti-government protests on Saturday for the first time in nearly two weeks.