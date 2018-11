Los Angeles district attorney declines to prosecute Avenatti

The Los Angeles district attorney declined to prosecute attorney Michael Avenatti on felony domestic abuse charges on Wednesday and referred allegations that he roughed up his girlfriend to the city attorney for a possible misdemeanor case.

Attorney Michael Avenatti speaks to the media outside the Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Division after being released from police custody following his arrest on a felony domestic violence charge in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker, File)

Attorney Michael Avenatti, left, leaves the Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Division after posting bail for a felony domestic violence charge on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. Los Angeles prosecutors have declined to charge Avenatti with a felony for allegedly abusing his girlfriend. The Los Angeles district attorney's office said Wednesday, Nov. 21, it referred the case to city prosecutors to consider misdemeanor charges. Avenatti was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge last week after his girlfriend told police he roughed her up at his apartment. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker, File)

Attorney Michael Avenatti, right, poses with Mareli Miniutti for a photo at a party in New York in September 2018. Miniutti alleges that Avenatti dragged her across the floor of his Los Angeles apartment after an argument over money, according to court documents obtained Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, by The Associated Press. Avenatti, who was arrested the week before on a felony domestic violence charge, called the allegations "completely false." He's scheduled to appear in court in December 2018. (Marion Curtis/StarPix via AP)

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles district attorney declined to prosecute attorney Michael Avenatti on felony domestic abuse charges on Wednesday and referred allegations that he roughed up his girlfriend to the city attorney for a possible misdemeanor case.

Avenatti, 47, was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence last week after his girlfriend told police he abused her at his Los Angeles apartment following an argument.

A restraining order against Avenatti was issued after actress Mareli Miniutti said he dragged her by the arm across a bedroom floor.

Avenatti, who had called the allegations “completely false” and a fabrication, said in a statement he was thankful the district attorney had rejected the charges and was “especially grateful for justice” at Thanksgiving.

“I am completely innocent. I have absolute faith in the system that I will be fully exonerated,” Avenatti told The Associated Press. “This whole thing is bogus.”

A spokeswoman for the district attorney would not say why prosecutors declined to take the case from Los Angeles police. Documents supporting the decision were not released because the case was referred to the city attorney and was still under investigation.

The city attorney’s office will review the case, a spokesman said.

Avenatti, who is mulling a presidential run, is best known as the attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels, who has said she had an affair with President Donald Trump in 2006, a claim Trump denies.

As Daniels’ lawyer, Avenatti has pursued the president and those close to him relentlessly for months, taunting Trump in interviews and baiting him and his lawyers in tweets.

Miniutti said in her request for a restraining order that she was wearing only a T-shirt and underwear when Avenatti grabbed her by the arm and dragged her out of the bed. She said she was scratched on her side and leg. Court papers include photographs that appear to show bruises.

The order was granted Monday.

An attorney for Miniutti did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Avenatti said that he would be vindicated once footage from security cameras in the building was reviewed, even though the violence described by Miniutti would not have occurred in the building’s public areas.