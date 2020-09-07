98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

Los Angeles soars to 111 as California heat wave continues

The Associated Press
September 6, 2020 - 8:32 pm
 

California is continuing to swelter under a dangerous heat wave Labor Day weekend that was spreading triple-digit temperatures over much of the state, raising concerns about power outages and the spread of the coronavirus as throngs of people packed beaches and mountains for relief.

On Sunday, downtown Los Angeles reached 111 degrees and a record-shattering high of 121 degrees was recorded in the nearby Woodland Hills neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley.

It was the highest temperature ever recorded in Los Angeles County, according to the National Weather Service. The mark rivaled the high in California’s Death Valley, typically the hottest place in the country.

Las Vegas reached 114 degrees on Sunday, an all-time September record for the valley, the National Weather Service said.

Elsewhere in California

Meanwhile, downtown San Francisco set a record for the day with a high of 100, smashing the previous mark by 5 degrees.

“By our calculations, over 99% of California’s population is under an Excessive Heat Warning or Heat Advisory today,” the weather service in Sacramento tweeted Sunday afternoon.

The exceptionally hot temperatures were driving the highest power use of the year, and transmission losses because of the wildfires have cut into supplies. Eric Schmitt of the California Independent System Operator that manages the state’s power grid said up to 3 million customers faced power outages if residents didn’t curtail their electricity usage.

About 7 p.m., the California Independent System Operator declared an emergency and said power outages were imminent because a transmission line carrying power from Oregon to California and another in-state power plant went offline unexpectedly. The cause of the outages is unknown at this time, the agency said.

Pacific Gas & Electric, the state’s largest utility, warned customers that it might cut power starting Tuesday because of expected high winds and heat that could create even greater fire danger. Some of the state’s largest and deadliest fires in recent years have been sparked by downed power lines and other utility equipment.

MOST READ
1
$552K straight flush jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
$552K straight flush jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
2
Slots player hits for $111K at Las Vegas Valley casino
Slots player hits for $111K at Las Vegas Valley casino
3
Parts of Las Vegas Strip packed with visitors on Labor Day weekend
Parts of Las Vegas Strip packed with visitors on Labor Day weekend
4
Raiders, no matter the reason, missed on Lynn Bowden
Raiders, no matter the reason, missed on Lynn Bowden
5
Labor Day weekend traffic causes jam at Cajon Pass in California
Labor Day weekend traffic causes jam at Cajon Pass in California
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
High waves pound the coast of the Kagoshima city in the southwestern island of Kyushu, Japan. T ...
Typhoon unleashes rain, strong winds in southern Japan
By Yuri Kageyama The Associated Press

The second powerful typhoon to slam Japan in a week unleashed fierce winds and rain on southern islands on Sunday, blowing off rooftops and leaving homes without power as it edged northward into an area vulnerable to flooding and mudslides.

An air tanker drops retardant at a wildfire burns at a hillside in Yucaipa, Calif., Saturday, S ...
More than 200 airlifted to safety from California wildfire
The Associated Press

More than 200 people were airlifted to safety early Sunday after a fast-moving wildfire trapped them in a popular camping area in California’s Sierra National Forest, one of several fires that broke out amid record-breaking, triple-digit temperatures that baked the state.

A man rides a powered surfboard on the bay with the San Francisco skyline in the background Sat ...
California bakes in weekend heat wave, crowds pack beaches
The Associated Press

California is sweltering under a dangerous heat wave Labor Day weekend that was spreading triple-digit temperatures over much of the state, raising concerns about power outages and the spread of the coronavirus as throngs of people packed beaches and mountains for relief.

An 11-year-old Belgian Malinois named Ice, a highly decorated U.S. Forest Service police dog, i ...
Police dog survives second stabbing attack in California
The Associated Press

A highly decorated U.S. Forest Service police dog suffered nine stab wounds during a marijuana raid in Northern California. But he survived after he was airlifted to a veterinary clinic, the agency said Friday.