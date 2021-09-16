Lottery jackpots above $400M keep rolling over, pending Wednesday Powerball
The two national lottery rollovers continue — perhaps.
The Powerball drawing was being calculated Wednesday evening after an 8 p.m. drawing worth an estimated $432 million.
The winning numbers were 1-4-18-46-62 with a Powerball of 25.
On Tuesday, no one won the Mega Millions jackpot. Friday’s drawing will be worth an estimated $405 million. The cash value will be near $294.7 million.
The Tuesday numbers were 4-13-19-63-64 with a Megaplier of 16.
Two ticketholders in Florida match the five numbers, but not the Megaplier.
The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million while the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.5 million.
