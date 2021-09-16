Lottery jackpots above $400M keep rolling over, pending Wednesday Powerball

The two national lottery rollovers continue — perhaps.

People line up to buy Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets at the Primm Valley Lotto Store just across the California state line near Primm Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Powerball drawing was being calculated Wednesday evening after an 8 p.m. drawing worth an estimated $432 million.

The winning numbers were 1-4-18-46-62 with a Powerball of 25.

On Tuesday, no one won the Mega Millions jackpot. Friday’s drawing will be worth an estimated $405 million. The cash value will be near $294.7 million.

The Tuesday numbers were 4-13-19-63-64 with a Megaplier of 16.

Two ticketholders in Florida match the five numbers, but not the Megaplier.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million while the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.5 million.

