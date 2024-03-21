80°F
Nation and World

Lottery jackpots continue rise to record levels

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 20, 2024 - 8:11 pm
 
Updated March 21, 2024 - 2:07 pm
The Powerball drawing for Wednesday, March 20, 2024, will be worth $687 million.
The Powerball drawing for Wednesday, March 20, 2024, will be worth $687 million. (AP file/Keith Srakocic)

Will the winless streak finally end? Not yet, apparently!

The Wednesday Powerball purse was worth an estimated $698.6 million ($327.3 million all cash). The winning numbers were 13-22-27-54-66 and a Power Ball of 9. The multiplier was 2x.

No ticket had the correct six numbers, so the Saturday jackpot rises to an estimated $750 million ($357.3 million for all cash).

The Friday Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $977 million ($461 million for all cash) since nobody won Monday’s jackpot.

The biggest U.S. jackpot ever was $2.04 billion Powerball won by Edwin Castro on Nov. 7, 2022, in California.

Millions of people have played in recent weeks, and all have come up short. With odds ranging from 1 in 292 million to 1 in 302 million, it’s not an easy task.

No one has won the Mega Millions drawing since December 2023, when two tickets in California shared $394 million.

The last Powerball winner was Jan. 1. A ticket sold at a Food Castle in Grand Blanc, Michigan, matched all six balls in the New Year’s Day drawing to win the estimated $842.4 million jackpot, according to the Powerball website.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

