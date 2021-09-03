94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Nation and World

Lottery jackpots near $700M

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 3, 2021 - 12:07 pm
 
Updated September 3, 2021 - 12:47 pm
Powerball tickets (The Associated Press)
Powerball tickets (The Associated Press)

Are you feeling lucky? The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are worth a combined $690 million this weekend.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday is estimated at $323 million, while Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is worth $367 million.

But don’t count your money just yet. The odds of winning Powerball are 1 in 292 million while the odds to win Mega Millions are 1 in 312 million.

Nevada is one of five states that does not offer Mega Millions or Powerball, but the Primm Valley Lotto Store sits just over the border on the California side about 45 miles from Las Vegas off Interstate 15.

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Mark Davis’ mansion may look very familiar to Raiders fans
Mark Davis’ mansion may look very familiar to Raiders fans
2
Nevada troopers took nearly $87K from a retired Marine during a traffic stop
Nevada troopers took nearly $87K from a retired Marine during a traffic stop
3
Raiders report: New linebacker rethinking vaccination decision
Raiders report: New linebacker rethinking vaccination decision
4
CARTOONS: That’s why Kamala is smiling
CARTOONS: That’s why Kamala is smiling
5
Man indicted in slaying of missing Henderson woman
Man indicted in slaying of missing Henderson woman
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Kauai Police Chief Todd Raybuck speaks at a news conference in Lihue, Hawaii, in February 2020. ...
Police chief, an ex-Metro officer, sued in racial discrimination case
By Audrey McAvoy The Associated Press

A police captain on the Hawaii island of Kauai has filed a lawsuit alleging his police chief discriminated against him for being Japanese American, including an episode when the chief squinted his eyes, bowed repeatedly and said he couldn’t trust Japanese people.

 
New York declares emergency from Ida flood remnants
By David Porter and Mark Scolforo The Associated Press

Relentless rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida sent the New York City area into a state of emergency early Thursday, as the storm carried into New England with threats of more tornadoes.

 
Small recovery signs seen amid Ida’s daunting destruction
By Rebecca Santana, Melinda DeSlatte and Janet McConaughey The Associated Press

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said he was pleased that power had returned for some people, saying it was “critically important to show progress.” But he acknowledged that much more work lay ahead.