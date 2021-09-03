Lottery jackpots near $700M

Are you feeling lucky? The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are worth a combined $690 million this weekend.

Powerball tickets (The Associated Press)

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday is estimated at $323 million, while Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is worth $367 million.

But don’t count your money just yet. The odds of winning Powerball are 1 in 292 million while the odds to win Mega Millions are 1 in 312 million.

Nevada is one of five states that does not offer Mega Millions or Powerball, but the Primm Valley Lotto Store sits just over the border on the California side about 45 miles from Las Vegas off Interstate 15.

