Low-cost carrier announces new unlimited flight pass. Here’s what to know

Frontier Airlines on Tuesday announced its biggest GoWild! flight pass yet. Here’s a look at the details on the promotion.

Despite local opposition, Trump says he will order federal intervention in Chicago and Baltimore

On Tuesday, September 2, Frontier announced its biggest GoWild! promotion yet: an annual pass for $299 that covers unlimited travel through April 2027. Normally priced at $599, the airline is slashing it in half through September 5—and passholders can start flying right away.

BIG NEWS! The 2026-2027 GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly-Pass is on sale now for ONLY $299*. Get yours and start traveling TODAY! That’s an extra 8 months of unlimited travel. �� Visit the �� to learn more: https://t.co/xOFCpgR779 *Terms & Conditions Apply #GoWild #FlyFrontier pic.twitter.com/LIuW8vmcE7— Frontier Airlines (@FlyFrontier) September 2, 2025

“This is our most exciting GoWild! offer yet,” Bobby Schroeter, Frontier’s chief commercial officer, said in a press release. “We’ve never offered a GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Annual Pass with so much travel time built in.”

He’s not wrong. Frontier has dropped the GoWild! price to $299 before—including a two-day annual pass sale in late 2024 and a shorter seasonal pass in 2023—but this is the first time the airline has paired the lower price with nearly 20 months of travel. That’s why it’s being billed as the “biggest” version yet.

�� SIGN UP for Parade’s Daily newsletter to get the latest pop culture news & celebrity interviews delivered right to your inbox ��

The pass unlocks flights to more than 100 destinations across the U.S., Latin America, the Caribbean, and Puerto Rico. The catch? Domestic trips can only be booked the day before departure, while international flights open up 10 days in advance. Each ticket costs just $0.01 in airfare, but taxes, fees, and extras like bags or seat assignments are added on top.

The Frontier GoWild! pass is literally game changing.— MUVA (@whereiszaria) July 10, 2025

Fans on social media hyped the bargain, with some calling it “definitely worth it.” One Reddit traveler said they had already used the pass for multiple trips and “saved hundreds,” while another bragged it worked “fantastically” after dozens of flights.

�� SIGN UP for tips to stay healthy & fit with the top moves, clean eats, health trends & more delivered right to your inbox twice a week ��

Meanwhile, critics warn the deal isn’t nearly as flexible as it looks. “Flights are seemingly never available, and when they are they aren’t actually free,” one frustrated passholder posted. Others pointed to route cuts, blackout dates covering popular holidays, and high baggage costs that eat into the savings.

For the record, @FlyFrontier ‘s GoWild pass is a complete scam $299/$499 whatever you pay it is a complete waste of money. I bought it to give it a chance. Probably taken 20 flights this year, at least half on Frontier routes. Not a single time have I been able to use the pass.… pic.twitter.com/YKjK2qpFRd— K H Λ N F U Z Ξ D (@Khanfuzed1) July 4, 2025

Reviewers who’ve tested the pass also found the spontaneity tough to manage. A Business Insider reporter described it as “an interesting concept that comes with a major catch,” saying the pass can be “extremely frustrating to use if you aren’t flexible or willing to get creative.”

Beyond the fees and restrictions, there’s another caveat: the pass is non-refundable and automatically renews at a higher rate—typically $699—unless you cancel in time, per Frontier’s terms. The airline also reserves the right to change or suspend the program at any point.