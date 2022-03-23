70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Nation and World

Madeleine Albright, 1st female US secretary of state, dies at 84

March 23, 2022 - 11:46 am
 
Updated March 23, 2022 - 12:00 pm
Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Oct. 2 ...
Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Oct. 22, 2009 before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on NATO. Albright has died of cancer, her family said Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Haraz N. Ghanbari, File)

WASHINGTON — Madeleine Albright, the first female U.S. secretary of state, has died of cancer, her family said Wednesday. She was 84.

President Bill Clinton chose Albright as America’s top diplomat in 1996, and she served in that capacity for the last four years of the Clinton administration.

At the time, she was the highest-ranking woman in the history of U.S. government. She was not in the line of succession for the presidency, however, because she was a native of Czechoslovakia. She was a native of Prague.

“She was surrounded by family and friends,” her family announced on Twitter. “We have lost a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.” It said the cause was cancer.

Albright remained outspoken through the years. After leaving office, she criticized President George W. Bush for using “the shock of force” rather than alliances to foster diplomacy and said Bush had driven away moderate Arab leaders and created potential for a dangerous rift with European allies.

MOST READ
1
Raiders sign a new quarterback
Raiders sign a new quarterback
2
Police say argument preceded Tuesday murder-suicide in south Las Vegas
Police say argument preceded Tuesday murder-suicide in south Las Vegas
3
Circa bringing high-tech expansion to downtown Las Vegas
Circa bringing high-tech expansion to downtown Las Vegas
4
Police make arrests in gang-involved shooting at Summerlin pool
Police make arrests in gang-involved shooting at Summerlin pool
5
Name behind popular Summerlin pizzeria dies at 85
Name behind popular Summerlin pizzeria dies at 85
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A Ukrainian firefighter sprays water inside a house destroyed by shelling, in Kyiv, Ukraine,Wed ...
4 weeks, still defiant: Ukraine fights into 2nd month of war
By Nebi Qena and Cara Anna The Associated Press

Ukraine is scarred, wounded, mourning its dead but far from beaten as it braces for a second month of bombing, combat, casualties and resistance.

 
Tornado hits New Orleans, suburbs as spring storm slams South
By Gerald Herbert and Rebecca Santana The Associated Press

A tornado tore through parts of New Orleans and its suburbs Tuesday night, ripping down power lines and scattering debris in a part of the city that had been heavily damaged by Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago.

FILE - Residents watch as a China Eastern passenger jet prepares to take off on a test flight f ...
Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country’s south
By Ken Moritsugu The Associated Press

A China Eastern Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in southern China on Monday, officials said, in the country’s worst air disaster in nearly a decade.

People examine the damage after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March ...
Ukrainian officials reject Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol
By Cara Anna The Associated Press

Ukrainian officials defiantly rejected a Russian demand that their forces in Mariupol lay down arms and raise white flags Monday in exchange for safe passage out of the besieged strategic port city.

 
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol
Cara Anna and Renata Brito The Associated Press

While the fight for control of the strategically important city remained intense, Western governments and analysts see the broader conflict shifting to a war of attrition.

 
Russians push deeper into Mariupol as locals plead for help
Cara Anna The Associated Press

Russian forces pushed deeper into Ukraine’s besieged and battered port city of Mariupol on Saturday, where local authorities pleaded for more Western help.

 
Swift victory denied, Russia presses reduced goals in Ukraine
By Ellen Knickmeyer The Associated Press

Despite all the determination of Ukraine’s people, all the losses among Russia’s forces, and all the errors of Russia’s leaders, there is no sign that the war will soon be over.