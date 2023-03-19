Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes off southcentral Alaska

The earthquake occurred just after 7 a.m Sunday.

With Mount Dutton as the backdrop, brant geese fly at sunset in the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska. (Kristine Sowl/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)

HOMER, Alaska — A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck off the coast of south-central Alaska on Sunday and was reported as widely felt in communities on the Kenai Peninsula, the Alaska Earthquake Center said.

The earthquake occurred just after 7 a.m. It was 13 miles (21 kilometers) west of Homer and 130 miles (210 kilometers) southwest of Anchorage, the center said. The quake was reported felt as far away as the Matanuska-Susitna Valley, the center said.

The Matanuska-Susitna Borough is north of Anchorage.

Emails seeking comment were sent to the center, the Homer Police Department and a state emergency management spokesperson Sunday.