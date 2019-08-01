100°F
Nation and World

Magnitude 6.8 earthquake shakes central Chile

The Associated Press
August 1, 2019 - 1:16 pm
 

SANTIAGO, Chile — A strong earthquake hit off the coast of central Chile on Thursday though there are no immediate reports of damage or injury.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.8 quake struck at 2:28 p.m. local time (19:28 GMT) and was centered 59 miles (95 kilometers) northwest of San Antonio in the region of Valparaiso.

It was felt throughout the central part of the South American nation, but the national emergency office said there were no immediate reports of damage or injury and the navy discounted any threat of a tsunami.

