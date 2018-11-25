Major crash creates traffic nightmare at Cajon Pass in California

If you thought the traffic was bad on Interstate 15 near Las Vegas, the scene on 1-15 at Cajon Pass in Southern California may be worse.

Officials say a crash in the northbound lanes of I-15 has contributed to major traffic jams in Southern California. (Kevin Takumi/FoxLA via Twitter)

Traffic officials say a major crash in the northbound lanes has contributed to major traffic jams in the area.

Kevin Takumi (@KevinTakumi) of FoxLA.com reported that traffic on the 15 was backed up all the way to Fontana.

UPDATE: SBCO: NB I-15, south of Oak Hill Rd., in San Bernardino. Multi-collision and spill blocking lanes #3 and #4. Large backup going through the area and emergency personnel are working as quickly as possible. Please be patient as crews are at work. #Caltrans8 — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) November 25, 2018