Malaysia calls off latest search for missing Flight 370

In this March 31, 2014 file photo, the shadow of a Royal New Zealand Air Force P3 Orion is seen on low level cloud while the aircraft searches for missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 in the southern Indian Ocean, near the coast of Western Australia. (Rob Griffith/AP)

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysia’s new transport minister says the latest search for Flight 370 will end next week.

Malaysia signed a “no cure, no fee” agreement with Texas-based Ocean Infinity in January to resume the hunt for the plane, a year after the official search in the southern Indian Ocean by Australia, Malaysia and China was called off.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said Wednesday that the latest search was due to end in April but was extended twice until May 29 at Ocean Infinity’s request.

He said the government will decide its next course of action next week.

The Malaysia Airlines plane vanished March 8, 2014, while flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 people on board.