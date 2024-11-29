42°F
Mammoth sees the most snow for month of November in decade-plus

An aerial view of Mammoth Mountain from Mammoth Village on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Mammoth Lakes, California. Mammoth Mountain has experienced its snowiest November since 2010, with a huge storm dumping nearly 50 inches on the Eastern Sierra resort earlier this week, the National Weather Service said Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
Daniel Miller Los Angeles Times
November 29, 2024 - 5:36 am
 

Mammoth Mountain has experienced its snowiest November since 2010, with a huge storm dumping nearly 50 inches on the Eastern Sierra resort earlier this week, the National Weather Service said Thursday.

The system that passed through the area Nov. 23 to 26 brought nearly 50 inches of snow. In all, the mountain has received 62 inches this month, the resort said. That’s one inch more than November 2022, which kicked off a record-setting winter season at the resort.

“This is definitely significant — the first big storm of the season,” said weather service meteorologist Gigi Giralte.

Thanksgiving weekend will be a dry one on the mountain: Giralte said no snow is forecast through Sunday. That means the 88 inches of snow Mammoth received in November 2010 will remain the record for the month during this century.

In Southern California, Thursday’s mild weather will remain through the weekend, with highs in the low- to mid-70s. On Sunday, it could hit about 80 degrees, said weather service meteorologist Ryan Kittell.

By Kareem Chehayeb and Julia Frankel The Associated Press

Lebanese authorities reported scattered incidents of Israeli mortar attacks, strikes and shots fired that wounded two people trying to return to southern Lebanon.

By Josef Federman The Associated Press

Israel plans to appeal the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

By Matt Ott The Associated Press

Here’s what is open and closed this Thanksgiving, and a travel forecast from the experts at AAA auto club.

By Amanda Seitz Associated Press

Millions of Americans with obesity would be eligible to have popular weight-loss drugs like Wegovy or Zepbound covered by Medicare or Medicaid under a new rule the Biden administration proposed Tuesday morning.

