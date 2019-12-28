43°F
Nation and World

Man, 60, dies after being beaten in $1 Christmas Eve mugging

The Associated Press
December 28, 2019 - 8:27 am
 

NEW YORK — A 60-year-old man who was punched and kicked during a $1 mugging on Christmas Eve has died, police said Saturday.

Juan Fresnada died Friday afternoon at the Bronx hospital where he was taken in critical condition after the mugging early Tuesday, the New York Police Department said. Officers have released surveillance photos and videos in hopes of pinpointing suspects.

Police said Fresnada and another man, 29, were walking along Third Avenue in the Morrisania neighborhood of the Bronx around 1:30 a.m. when several muggers approached them and demanded their property. When they refused, they were attacked.

Surveillance video clips released by police show a man grabbing another man’s shirt and swinging him to the ground, then hitting him. Later clips show two other men joining the attacker, one of them grasping a trash can, as the beaten man starts to stand up.

It’s unclear whether he is Fresnada or the younger man, who declined medical attention, police said.

The muggers took $1 from the men and fled, police said.

No contact information for Fresnada’s family could immediately be found.

THE LATEST
In this Thursday, March 14, 2019 file photo, U.S. astronaut Christina Koch, member of the main ...
US astronaut sets record for longest spaceflight by a woman
The Associated Press

A U.S. astronaut set a record Saturday for the longest single spaceflight by a woman, breaking the old mark of 288 days with about two months left in her mission.

Emergency rescue teams gather in the staging area as they search for a young soccer team and th ...
Thai navy diver dies of blood infection a year after cave rescue
By Tassanee Vejpongsa The Associated Press

A Thai navy SEAL who was part of the dramatic rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave has died of a blood infection contracted during the risky operation, the Royal Thai Navy said.

Cars travel one of the roads leading to Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/J ...
Disney characters say tourists inappropriately touched them
The Associated Press

Walt Disney World employees who portray Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck each filed police reports this month claiming they were inappropriately touched by tourists.

In this photo taken from undated footage distributed by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, ...
New Russian nuclear missile can travel 27 times the speed of sound
By Vladimir Isachenkov The Associated Press

The Avangard is launched atop a missile, but unlike a regular missile that follows a predictable path, it can make maneuvers en route to target, making it much harder to intercept.

In a Nov. 19, 1996, file photo, composer Jerry Herman displays his book "Showtune," in New York ...
‘Mame,’ ‘Hello, Dolly!’ composer Jerry Herman dies at 88
By Mark Kennedy The Associated Press

Tony Award-winning composer Jerry Herman, who wrote the cheerful, good-natured music and lyrics for such classic shows as “Mame,” “Hello, Dolly!” and “La Cage aux Folles,” died Thursday. He was 88.

The Coast Guard Cutter William Hart moves toward the Na Pali Coast on the Hawaiian island of Ka ...
Remains of 6 people found after Hawaii tour helicopter crash
By Caleb Jones The Associated Press

The remains of six people have been found after a helicopter on a tour of one of the most rugged and remote coastlines in Hawaii crashed at the top of a mountain on the island of Kauai, authorities said.

(Getty Images)
Brazil investigates Christmas Eve attack over Netflix show
By David Biller and Marcelo de Sousa The Associated Press

The group’s short film, “The First Temptation of Christ,” depicts Jesus returning home on his 30th birthday and insinuates he is gay.