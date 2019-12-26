Man, 71, leaves stalled car, hit by SUV trying to avoid vehicle

The Laurence County coroner’s office identifies him as Joseph John Gargano of Waterloo, S.C.

(Getty Images)

WATERLOO, S.C. — South Carolina authorities say a 71-year-old man got out of his stalled car and was killed by an SUV that swerved around the car.

Highway Patrol Master Trooper Gary Miller tells news outlets that the driver whose car had stalled was crossing a road in Waterloo and died at the scene. The Laurence County coroner’s office identifies him as Joseph John Gargano of Waterloo.

Miller said the Chevrolet Tahoe’s driver hit the man as he swerved to avoid the stalled car.