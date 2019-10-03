78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Man, 93, dies after car ends up in suburban Phoenix pond

The Associated Press
October 2, 2019 - 5:48 pm
 

SUN CITY WEST, Ariz. — Authorities say a 93-year-old man is dead after the vehicle he was driving went through a concrete wall in Sun City West and into a pond.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials say bystanders and rescue crews pulled the man and his 93-year-old female passenger out of the car before it sank in the 14-foot-deep pond Tuesday evening.

They say man was pronounced dead at a hospital while the woman is recovering from her injuries.

The names of the couple weren’t immediately released Wednesday.

Sheriff’s officials say it appears the man was trying to park in a lot near a supermarket when the car accelerated for some reason.

TV news video showed a large hole in the wall, tire tracks leading to the pond and the car several feet into the water.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks to media during his press conference in Kyiv, Uk ...
Ukranians wonder if US-Ukraine drama helps Russia
By Angela Charlton and Yuras Karmanau The Associated Press

Many Ukrainians are shrugging off efforts in the U.S. to impeach President Donald Trump as someone else’s problem, but they are worried about one thing: that Ukraine’s role in the Trump affair strengthens Russia’s hand at a particularly crucial moment.