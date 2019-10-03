Man, 93, dies after car ends up in suburban Phoenix pond

Sheriff’s officials say it appears the man was trying to park in a lot near a supermarket when the car accelerated for some reason.

(Getty Images)

SUN CITY WEST, Ariz. — Authorities say a 93-year-old man is dead after the vehicle he was driving went through a concrete wall in Sun City West and into a pond.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials say bystanders and rescue crews pulled the man and his 93-year-old female passenger out of the car before it sank in the 14-foot-deep pond Tuesday evening.

They say man was pronounced dead at a hospital while the woman is recovering from her injuries.

The names of the couple weren’t immediately released Wednesday.

TV news video showed a large hole in the wall, tire tracks leading to the pond and the car several feet into the water.