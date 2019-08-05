104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Man accidentally tosses $23K, gets it back at recycling facility

The Associated Press
August 4, 2019 - 7:20 pm
 

EUREKA, Calif. — A man who accidentally tossed $23,000 into the recycling bin reunited with his life savings Saturday after a worker at a recycling facility in Northern California spotted a shoebox stuffed with money.

When the man from Ashland, Oregon, realized his mistake on Thursday, the recycling bin had already been emptied into a truck bound for the Recology sorting facility in Humboldt County.

The facility’s general manager told the Santa Rosa Press-Democrat most of the recyclables from the truck had been sorted by the time the man contacted Recology. Workers were nonetheless told to be on the lookout for the box.

Someone spotted the box down the sorting line Friday and recovered all but $320. The money somehow stayed in the box during the 200-mile trip to the facility.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Edie Hallberg cries while speaking to police outside a Walmart store where a shooting occurred ...
ICE: No immigration operation during ‘tragedies’
By The Associated Press

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says the federal agency does not conduct immigration enforcement operations “during tragedies” such as the shooting in El Paso, Texas.

FILE - In this Saturday, June 28, 2014 file photo a woman kisses a baby next to a man wearing a ...
France drafts law to extend IVF to lesbians, single women
By Sylvie Corbet The Associated Press

While the French government says it is responding to changes in society, its bill is sure to generate debate when it comes up next month in parliament.

Patrick Crusius (FBI via AP)
Suspect in deadly El Paso shooting linked to anti-immigrant post
By Michael Biesecker, Reese Dunklin and Michael Kunzelman The Associated Press

The dead included at least three Mexican citizens and a 25-year-old mother of three who was shot while holding her 2-month-old baby.