Man arrested after threats made against San Diego-area church

The St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Chula Vista, California. (Google)

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A man has been arrested after a caller threated to harm people attending All Saints Day Masses at a Catholic church in suburban San Diego.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports the call was made to St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church on Tuesday and Chula Vista police arrested 61-year-old Thomas Escajeda on Wednesday. Authorities say he was a registered church member for more than a year.

Diocese of San Diego spokesman Kevin Eckery says the parish chose to close its school Thursday as a precaution and canceled a 10 a.m. All Saints Day Mass that was scheduled for children.

Three other Thursday Masses remained on schedule.

It’s not clear if Escajeda has a lawyer who could comment on his behalf. The sheriff’s website shows he remains jailed Thursday.