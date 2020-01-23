48°F
Nation and World

Man arrested after trying to trade heroin for grenade launchers

The Associated Press
January 22, 2020 - 7:53 pm
 

LOS ANGELES — A U.S. citizen living in Tijuana is charged in federal court in Los Angeles with allegedly trading heroin and fentanyl for guns and grenade launchers, federal officials said Wednesday.

Pedro Roberto Hernandez-Gomez, 31, faces multiple charges including possessing machine guns, attempting to transport explosives and distributing drugs, according to the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.

During an ATF sting in December, Hernandez-Gomez allegedly agreed to provide heroin and fentanyl in exchange for various guns, grenade launchers and grenades, the bureau said in a news release. Hernandez-Gomez believed he was negotiating with traffickers who were actually ATF agents.

He was arrested Jan. 7 when he came to Los Angeles to deliver more than two 2 pounds each of heroin and fentanyl to undercover agents.

