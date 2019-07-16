107°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Man arrested in slaying of Louisiana community activist, 75

By Chevel Johnson and Rebecca Santana The Associated Press
July 16, 2019 - 3:57 pm
 

The suspect in the slaying of a community leader who founded Baton Rouge’s African American history museum was a tenant who owed her back rent, authorities said Tuesday.

Ronn Jermaine Bell, 38, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of first-degree murder, city Police Chief Murphy J. Paul told news reporters. Bell is being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish jail. It’s unclear whether he’s represented by an attorney.

Paul said Bell was a tenant in a rental property owned by 75-year-old Sadie Roberts-Joseph and was behind on about $1,200 in rent. Paul said a “solid motive” remains under investigation but he says they don’t believe Roberts-Joseph’s death was a hate crime or related to her community activist role.

Roberts-Joseph’s body was discovered Friday in the trunk of her vehicle. The coroner’s office said she had been suffocated.

“I’m heartbroken that our community has lost such a kind and selfless soul in such a violent, tragic manner,” East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said. “I have known and loved Mrs. Sadie Roberts-Joseph for years and admire and respect her dedication to education and our community.”

Gautreaux thanked the Baton Rouge Police Department and Louisiana State Police for “finding her alleged killer and putting him behind bars.”

Bell had completed a seven-year prison term for a 2004 sexual battery charge involving an 8-year-old girl. He was not on probation or parole for that charge, but was under indefinite supervision as a sex offender.

Angela Machen, Roberts-Joseph’s daughter, said, “As difficult as it has been to go through this, there was some solace in knowing that everything that could possibly be done was being done.” She thanked all who helped in the investigation that led to a quick arrest.

Machen also said she will make sure that her mother’s legacy continues.

“All my mother ever wanted was for this community to come together and it’s unfortunate that what she wanted to happen in life came to fruition in death. … We look forward to continue the togetherness that this horrible act has precipitated.”

The respected leader’s death stunned many in Baton Rouge.

Albert Samuels, a professor at Southern University in Baton Rouge, is a distant relative and said he cried when he learned of it. The two also served on a transition task force on race relations after Sharon Weston Broome was elected mayor in 2016.

Samuels said Roberts-Joseph also helped create the group Community Against Drugs and Violence which operated in north Baton Rouge. She was a constant presence at community events, and generally showed up at every event that promoted black history or awareness.

She always had a calm presence about her, Samuels said.

“If she disagreed with you, you never got the feeling that it was personal. She had great relations over time through her advocacy, and advocating for juveniles. She developed this rapport with law enforcement,” he said. “There’s just a decency and goodness about her.”

A vigil was scheduled later Tuesday at Roberts-Joseph’s museum, the Odell S. Williams Now & Then Museum of African American History.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A July 20, 2018, file photo shows an aerial view of the San Diego Convention Center, the site o ...
Comic-Con founders reflect on 50 years of memories
By Lindsey Bahr The Associated Press

No one expected their culture would ever become mainstream when a few hundred comic book and science fiction enthusiasts and creators gathered in the basement of a San Diego hotel 49 years ago.

A Dec. 5, 2018, file photo shows Amazon Stower Leo Esparragoza using colored light to help sort ...
Fifth Amazon’s Prime Day lifting many retail boats
By Mae Anderson and Anne D’Innocenzio The Associated Press

The gravitational pull of Amazon Prime Day is so strong on shoppers it’s benefiting other retailers as well, according to an early analysis from a key data group.

A March 28, 2018, file photo shows a Facebook logo at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, ...
Facebook’s currency proposal gets hostile reception in Congress
By Marcy Gordon The Associated Press

A Facebook executive on Tuesday defended the social network’s ambitious plan to create a digital currency and pledged to work with regulators to achieve a system that protects the privacy of users’ data.

Florida alligator expert Frank Robb holds an alligator during a news conference, Tuesday, July ...
Expert captures elusive alligator at Chicago lagoon
By Don Babwin The Associated Press

The alligator had a good run as day after day the people hunting for him in a Chicago lagoon came up empty, but in the end he was no match for an expert the city shipped in from Florida.

In a June 28, 2019, file photo, Ashlyn Myers of the Coalition for Life St. Louis, waves to a Pl ...
Trump abortion referrals rule seen as blow against Planned Parenthood
By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar The Associated Press

Taxpayer-funded family planning clinics must immediately stop referring women for abortions, the Trump administration says, advancing its effort to remake government policy on reproductive health.

FILE - This July 16, 1945, file photo, shows the mushroom cloud of the first atomic explosion a ...
Lawmaker seeks to expand compensation from nuclear weapons testing
By Susan Montoya Bryan The Associated Press

A compensation program for those exposed to radiation from nuclear weapons testing and uranium mining would be expanded under legislation to address fallout across the western U.S. and somce Pacific islands.

A March 10, 2019, file photo, shows Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attending a p ...
US fears Iran seized UAE-based oil tanker
By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

Tracking data shows an oil tanker based in the United Arab Emirates traveling through the Strait of Hormuz drifted off into Iranian waters and stopped transmitting its location more than two days ago, raising concerns Tuesday about its status.