Man attacks detention officer at Arizona jail

By Dave Hawkins Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 19, 2017 - 8:17 pm
 

A man awaiting trial in a death penalty case attacked a detention officer at the Mohave County jail in Kingman on Tuesday, authorities said.

Mohave County sheriff’s office spokeswoman Trish Carter said an officer at the jail inspected Justin Rector’s cell after spotting a shirt hanging from a vent. Rector has been jailed for nearly three years and awaits trial in connection with the killing of his former girlfriend’s 8-year-old daughter, Bella Grogan Canella.

Carter said the 29-year-old defendant from Bullhead City became aggressive and exchanged punches during a struggle with the officer. She said neither party was injured and that Rector will be charged with aggravated assault upon a detention officer.

